Enchanting your weapons, tools, and armor is one of the best ways to maximize your abilities in Minecraft. There are all kinds of unique enchantments with powerful effects, such as Wind Burst, one of the toughest ones to get.

When used correctly, Wind Burst can be a very effective tool that grants you an edge in any combat situation. Here’s how to get and use the Wind Burst enchantment in Minecraft.

How to get Wind Burst enchantment in Minecraft

It’s a tricky enchantment to unlock. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Wind Burst enchantment can only be obtained in enchanted book form from an ominous vault unlocked by completing an ominous trial within a Trial Chamber. This process is very different from how you get most enchantments, which makes it a bit tricky, so here are the exact steps you need to follow.

Obtain an Ominous Bottle .

. Locate a Trial Chamber .

. Drink the Ominous Bottle .

the . Get within sight of any regular trial spawner .

of any regular . Wait for the trial spawner to change into an ominous trial spawner .

. Defeat all mobs that spawn.

that spawn. Collect an Ominous Trial Key from the spawner. There’s only about a 30 percent chance the spawner will drop one, so you might need to try a few ominous trials before you get one.

from the spawner. There’s only about a the spawner will drop one, so you might need to try a few ominous trials before you get one. Take the Ominous Trial Key to the Ominous Vault and unlock it.

and unlock it. Claim the loot from inside, which hopefully includes a Wind Burst book.

Once you have a Wind Burst book, you can apply it to your Mace using an anvil. Wind Burst is one of the best Mace enchantments and is a must-have if you’re planning to use this weapon.

This enchantment is very useful when fighting against powerful enemies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to use Wind Burst enchantment in Minecraft

The Wind Burst enchantment can only be applied and used on a Mace and essentially activates a powerful knockback effect that sends both you and your target into the air. If you’re familiar with the Knockback Sword exclusive enchantment, it’s basically a much more potent and powerful version of this.

Wind Burst has three levels, which means you might find a Wind Burst I, Wind Burst II, or Wind Burst III book when you unlock an ominous vault. The higher the level, the more potent the effects of this enchantment are, which means each one increases the amount and damage of knockback wind damage dealt.

