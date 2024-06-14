Trial Chambers offer some of the best loot you can get in Minecraft, but to fully maximize their potential, you have to trigger a special type of trial. To initiate this process, an Ominous Bottle is required.

This is one of the trickier items you can seek out since it can only be obtained from one specific mob. If you’re hoping to get the best loot Trial Chambers have available, here’s how to get and use an Ominous Bottle in Minecraft.

How to get an Ominous Bottle in Minecraft

Prepare for a challenge. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get an Ominous Bottle in Minecraft by defeating any pillager holding an ominous banner, also known as the pillager captain. This means you need to find a group of wandering pillagers outside of a village raid or track down a pillager outpost.

Pillagers wander around in patrol groups of one to five. Their patrol occurs every five and a half days at any time of day at which point the group spawns around 28 to 48 blocks away from you. This is usually the easiest way to get an Ominous Bottle since you only have to deal with a small group of pillagers rather than an entire outpost.

If you want to get an Ominous Bottle from a pillager outpost instead, you first need to find one. Once you locate one, work on finding the pillager with the banner and take them out so you can get an Ominous Bottle.

How to use an Ominous Bottle in Minecraft

You can use an Ominous Bottle by consuming it just like you would any regular food item. Depending on where you are or where you venture to after drinking this item, you’ll see a different effect activate, which means you need to be careful when using it.

What do Ominous Bottles do in Minecraft?

A consumed Ominous Bottle grants the Bad Omen effect for 100 minutes, which then transitions into one of two other omens depending on where you explore:

Bad Omen becomes Trial Omen if you’re in a Trial Chamber and get within sight of a regular trial spawner. When this effect is active, all trial spawners are turned into ominous trial spawners , which drop better loot and spawn tougher mobs . Successfully beating an ominous trial spawner is the only way to obtain Wind Burst, one of the best enchantments for the Mace.

becomes if you’re in a and get within sight of a regular trial spawner. When this effect is active, all are , which and . Successfully beating an ominous trial spawner is the only way to obtain Wind Burst, one of the best enchantments for the Mace. Bad Omen becomes Raid Omen as soon as you enter any village. A raid then starts on the village which means a big group of pillagers shows up to attack all residents so you can defend the village and claim various rewards.

The mobs are a lot tougher after you drink this potion. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The main reason you want to consume an Ominous Bottle is to get the best loot possible while exploring Trial Chambers. All mobs are going to be a lot more formidable when you take on this challenge, so make sure you bring a Mace and heavily enchanted gear, including a helmet for protection and a Pickaxe you can use to mine around the area.

