How to earn currencies in MCC Island

Noxcrew’s MCC Island server allows players to embark on a journey to an island where they can play their favorite MC Championship (MCC) mini-games. Although it is in a closed beta state, many players have already been lucky enough to visit the bustling island.

MCC Island is a Minecraft server currently still being worked on while also allowing players to join in on the fun so that Noxcrew can figure out what needs to be fixed and changed. It features the mini-games regularly seen in the monthly installments of the MCC event, which is a competition featuring 40 creators as they battle across eight mini-games with one epic showdown finale.

MCC Island currently features four of the Minecraft mini-games from this tournament, with many more set to be added in the future too.

In addition to Noxcrew’s exciting Minecraft mini-games, MCC Island also offers players a plethora of other gameplay content. This other content includes the ability to attain achievements for completing various tasks within mini-games, a wide variety of quests to complete, items that can be crafted to change the color scheme of cosmetics or their entire look, and the means to earn currencies that can be spent on a wide variety of unique cosmetics.

To attain the many distinctive cosmetics that can be found across MCC Island, players will first need to gather the funds to do so. Depending on what cosmetic players have their eyes on, a different currency may be required.

There are three types of currencies in total with each one also having its own unique purpose and means of being earned.

There are coins , which are the primary currency of MCC Island.

, which are the primary currency of MCC Island. There are Game Tokens , which are a distinctive currency that accumulates separately for each individual MCC Island mini-game.

, which are a distinctive currency that accumulates separately for each individual MCC Island mini-game. There are Gems, which are a premium and rare currency.

Because MCC Island is still in a closed beta state, it is possible that more means to earn or spend these currencies may arise or that existing ones might change. The currency economy has already undergone one major shift to make everything more expensive and it is likely more shifts will come as Noxcrew continues adjusting the Minecraft server.

Players can check how much of each currency they have by opening their personal menu, which is the cellphone icon located in the second slot of the hotbar. Hovering over each of the three currency icons under the category labeled “wallet” will then show players how much of each currency they have accumulated.

How to earn coins in MCC Island

The primary currency on MCC Island is coins, which can be earned through two primary means.

Coins can be earned by completing daily quests . Depending on a player’s rank, they may have up to 10 daily quests that they can complete for coins.

. Depending on a player’s rank, they may have up to 10 daily quests that they can complete for coins. Coins can be earned by opening currency pouches, which can be purchased with Game Tokens, received as a Faction Reward for leveling up in a Faction, or occasionally received as a mini-game prize. The larger the size of the pouch, the more coins players will receive from opening it.

Noxcrew has also stated that world quests will be added in the future and that these new quests will also grant players coins. For now, though, players seeking to attain coins will want to gather as many currency pouches and complete as many daily quests as they can.

Where to spend coins in MCC Island

Coins can be spent at quite a few locations, with the number consistently growing as Noxcrew expand upon MCC Island.

Coins can be paid to Dani T. Deals at Posé Fashion for various Hats and Accessories.

for various Hats and Accessories. Coins can be paid to Crafty Withakay at Posé Fashion to craft any Blueprint.

to craft any Blueprint. Coins can be spent at The Noxstache to obtain a hairstyle.

to obtain a hairstyle. Coins can be paid to the Hidden Vendors around MCC Island to obtain extremely rare cosmetics.

to obtain extremely rare cosmetics. Coins can be spent at the Sky Lounge by those who have the Grand Champ rank or higher for Auras and Trails.

How to earn Game Tokens in MCC island

The most straightforward currency to earn in MCC Island is Game Tokens. These are earned by simply playing each of the MCC Island mini-games.

Doing better in a game, which means something different with each mini-game but includes tasks like finishing a map in To Get to the Other Side (TGTTOS) quickly, eliminating other players in Sky Battle and Battle Box, or surviving for a long period of time in Hole in the Wall and Sky Battle, will grant more Game Tokens.

Where to spend Game Tokens in MCC Island

Game Tokens can be spent at the respective shop for each game. Every mini-game lobby has a shop with two different vendors.

There is the Static Token Shop , which sells a set of seven cosmetic assets. Each mini-game lobby has a unique set of themed items, such as Sky Battle having Thor and Zeus-inspired assets while Hole in the Wall has slime cosmetics.

, which sells a set of seven cosmetic assets. Each mini-game lobby has a unique set of themed items, such as Sky Battle having Thor and Zeus-inspired assets while Hole in the Wall has slime cosmetics. There is the Rotating Token Shop, which sells seven rotating items that regularly change on a rotating basis. This includes items like currency pouches, Chroma Blueprints, and Customization Kits.

How to earn Gems in MCC Island

The rarest currency in MCC Island is Gems. These can currently be obtained through two means.

Gems may be obtained by purchasing a rank bundle from the MCC Island store .

. Gems may be obtained by opening currency pouches that are medium, large, or overflowing.

Where to spend Gems in MCC Island

Only two shops currently accept Gems as a currency. This is likely because it is a premium currency only intended for very exclusive items.

