All MCC Island Hidden Vendor locations

In addition to the many fun mini-games players can enjoy while on MCC Island, the Minecraft server also boasts stunning cosmetics that can help players deck out their characters in truly unique ways.

Most cosmetics are earned from Customization Crates or purchasable through Game Token Shops, but a select few are secret and require players to do quite a bit of searching to find them. These cosmetics are purchasable for a large sum of coins from special Hidden Vendors, which are characters located around MCC Island in obscure or secret spots.

Image via MCC Island

There are 10 Hidden Vendors in total, but Noxcrew has stated this number may shift over time and that their inventories will likely also change. Players who have been in the MCC Island closed beta period for a while have already seen this happen as new Hidden Vendors have been added and existing ones’ inventories have changed.

Some of the Hidden Vendors can be quite difficult to find, so players may want to turn on their Minecraft coordinates to make the process of tracking them down easier. The best method for finding these tricky characters is to utilize Minecraft coordinate system in combination with searching for the landmarks around MCC Island that the Hidden Vendors can be found close to.

Noxe location in MCC Island

If you take an immediate left from the spawn area and head to the jail at the end of the block, you’ll find Noxe, a Hidden Vendor who is locked away inside a jail cell.

Screengrab via MCC Island

Players will not be able to access his store from the outside and instead must navigate through a secret entrance to see what Noxe has for sale. To do so, players should exit the jail and head to the shop located on its right, which is a flower and garden store filled with lots of greenery.

Screengrab via MCC Island | Remix by Kacee Fay

Players should then go to the back of the store and look towards the wall that is located closest to the jail. There is an area on the wall that has greenery and bamboo growing from a planter, as pictured above. This is where players can jump up and head through by hugging the left wall to find a secret passage.

Screengrab via MCC Island

Simply follow the short passage to the “Star Fowl” chicken poster and walk directly through it to reach Noxe’s jail cell. Once there, players can then access his shop which has only one item for sale.

Players can purchase a Noxstache from Noxe, a legendary cosmetic that costs 75,000 coins.

Coordinates: 350, 38, 607

This character is a Noxite imposter, who is the founder and CEO of Noxcrew, the team that created MCC Island and runs the MC Championships (MCC). The item he sells is also inspired by Noxite’s Minecraft skin and the real Noxite can be found at the meeting table located on the top floor of the Noxcrew building.

CheesierPasta location in MCC Island

Located behind the jail where Noxe is being held prisoner is the Noxcrew headquarters. This building is bright red and has the Noxcrew logo on the front of it. Players will want to visit this location to find CheesierPasta.

Screengrab via MCC Island

CheesierPasta can be found on the third floor of the office building sitting at a computer. He sells one item, which is also the very one he is wearing.

Screengrab via MCC Island

Players can purchase a Mohawk from CheesierPasta, a rare cosmetic that costs 15,000 coins.

Coordinates: 330, 52, 628

The Gnomemaker location in MCC Island

This Hidden Vendor can be quite tricky to find because they are hidden away in a secret mountain cave. The best way to find The Gnomemaker is to first find the set of switchback stairs that will guide players to the correct location. The location where the switchback stairs begin is as follows.

Screengrab via MCC Island | Remix by Kacee Fay

Players should then follow the stairs back and forth until they reach the dirt path. After following the dirt path for a short period of time, players will find themselves at The Gnomemaker’s hidden cave.

Screengrab via MCC Island

The Gnomemaker has just one item available for purchase.

Players can purchase a Gnome from The Gnomemaker, an epic cosmetic that costs 300,000 coins.

Coordinates: 177, 85, 621

Bobbie Lann location in MCC Island

A Hidden Vendor named Bobbie Lann can be found selling beach-themed items in his turquoise-colored shop, which is located in the far right upper corner area of the MCC Island main area. His shop is also situated to the right of the Pink Parrots base.

Screengrab via MCC Island

Bobbie Lann has two items for sale.

Players can purchase a Surfboard from Bobbie Lann, a rare cosmetic that costs 45,000 coins.

Players can purchase a Snorkel from Bobbie Lann, an uncommon cosmetic that costs 20,000 coins.

Coordinates: 175, 31, 371

Ignis location in MCC Island

The secret lair for magical wizards is hidden away in a cave located in the far right upper corner of the MCC Island main area. Players who have found Bobbie Lann should see a small mountain with a cave located right on the edge of the ocean by his shop. It is here where they can find the secret magical cave.

Screengrab via MCC Island

The Hidden Vendor at this location is named Ignis, and they have two magical items for sale.

Players can purchase a Wizard Hat from Ignis, a rare cosmetic that costs 44,000 coins.

Players can purchase a Wizard Staff from Ignis, a rare cosmetic that costs 33,000 coins.

Coordinates: 120, 27, 392

Mitchel Brown location in MCC Island

Also located near the Pink Parrots base is Mitchel Brown. This vendor can be found inside a grey house and has just one item for sale.

Screengrab via MCC Island

Players can purchase a Safari Hat from Mitchel Brown, an uncommon cosmetic that costs 20,000 coins.

Coordinates: 180, 41, 444

Professor Sensei location in MCC Island

Starting at the boat where players first spawn during the first time they log onto MCC Island, those seeking Professor Sensei should head directly left until they find the waterfall situated under the lighthouse.

Screengrab via MCC Island

Players should then swim up the waterfall to reach the cave that is hidden behind it. Once inside, players will then need to follow the path until they find Professor Sensei’s hideout.

Screengrab via MCC Island

At the center of the area hidden under the waterfall is Professor Sensei, who has three items players can purchase.

Players can purchase a Sai from Professor Sensei, a rare cosmetic that costs 30,000 coins.

Players can purchase a Samurai Shoulder Pad from Professor Sensei, an epic cosmetic that costs 200,000 coins.

Players can purchase a Samurai Helmet from Professor Sensei, an epic cosmetic that costs 400,000 coins.

Coordinates: 358, 31, 693

Bronan the Barbarian location in MCC Island

Located deep in the mountains of MCC Island is Bronan the Barbarian, a Hidden Vendor situated on a rock above the winding mountain pathway. To find his location, you’ll need to traverse the various mountain pathways until the view below you looks like the following screengrab.

Screengrab via MCC Island

You can then climb the nearby rock to find Bronan the Barbarian. This Hidden Vendor has just one item that players may purchase.

Screengrab via MCC Island

Players can purchase a Battle Axe from Bronan the Barbarian, a rare cosmetic that costs 50,000 coins.

Coordinates: 236, 80, 611

King Whip location in MCC Island

Although King Whip doesn’t have the Hidden Vendor label above his head, he does have the exclamation point and a secret shop players can purchase cosmetics from.

Screengrab via MCC Island

King Whip can be found at the Ice Cream truck located near the bottom of the stairs of the boat that players arrive from during their first time logging onto MCC Island. He is also close to where players will spawn every time after and can be found simply by turning around from spawn and walking through the gate. King Whip has two items for sale.

Players can purchase an Ice Cream from King Whip, a common cosmetic that costs 1,000 coins.

Players can purchase an Ice Cream (Triple Scoop) from King Whip, an uncommon cosmetic that costs 10,000 coins.

Coordinates: 389, 34, 567

Jimmy location in MCC Island

Just like King Whip, Jimmy also doesn’t have the Hidden Vendor label but does have the exclamation point and a few items players can buy.

Screengrab via MCC Island

Jimmy is located right at the end of the boat where players spawn the first time they log onto MCC Island. He is also close to King Whip’s ice cream truck and sells five cosmetics, one of which is free.

Players can purchase a Foam Finger from Jimmy, a common cosmetic that is free.

Players can purchase a Camera from Jimmy, a common cosmetic that costs 500 coins.

Players can purchase a Baseball Cap from Jimmy, a common cosmetic that costs 750 coins.

Players can purchase a Beanie from Jimmy, a common cosmetic that costs 800 coins.

Players can purchase a Sun Visor from Jimmy, a common cosmetic that costs 750 coins.

Coordinates: 396, 34, 559