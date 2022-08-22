The MC Championships (MCC) are a staple in the Minecraft community. The epic tournament runs on a monthly basis with 40 creators participating. They’re divided into 10 teams who compete in various mini-games to try and be the squad that secures ultimate victory.

While MCC remains an exclusive event for creators, Noxcrew has been working behind the scenes on a Minecraft server, called MCC Island, for about two years. Now, a little bit over one year since the server was unveiled to the public, MCC Island is in closed beta and many fans are finally getting the chance to play their favorite MCC games.

Image via MCC Island

In addition to a stunning map and popular MCC mini-games, players who travel to MCC Island will also have the opportunity to purchase unique customization features to truly make their character stand out. Cosmetics in MCC Island are already extremely customizable, but the team has even more plans to develop them further and hopes to add many “new features to the cosmetics system in the future.”

How to unlock cosmetics in MCC Island

MCC Island cosmetics can be unlocked in a variety of different ways.

They can be unlocked by opening Customization Crates , which are earned through playing MCC Island mini-games.

, which are earned through playing MCC Island mini-games. They can be unlocked by spending coins at the Shopping District that players have earned through MCC Island mini-games.

that players have earned through MCC Island mini-games. They can be obtained at Game Token Shops , which are found in the game lobbies​.

, which are found in the game lobbies​. They can be unlocked as a faction reward .

. They can be obtained from hidden vendors located around MCC Island.

located around MCC Island. They will eventually be able to be unlocked through completing various achievements, world quests, and special events. This feature is not implemented yet but is planned and coming soon.

Image via MCC Island

Types of cosmetics in MCC Island

There are a total of four kinds of different cosmetics that players can currently unlock on MCC Island. These cosmetics are hats, accessories, trails, and auras.

Hats

This type of cosmetic is pretty self-explanatory, but the MCC Island team has many variations and options when it comes to the types of hats players can attain. They even have one that is an entire Decision Dome, which avid MCC watchers will know as the location where teams choose which game will be played next, that players can place atop their heads.

Image via MCC Island

Accessories

These types of cosmetics are smaller ones that players will hold in their hands. Accessories can be anything from a spatula to a wizard’s staff to a laser sword.

Image via MCC Island

Trails

Trails are particle paths that are left behind players as they travel. These have many different color options, shapes, and various other special effects that are sure to help players further customize their characters. Trails can only be obtained by those who reach the Grand Champ rank and are primarily found at the Grand Champ “Sky Lounge.”

Image via MCC Island

Auras

This kind of cosmetic goes around players to give them a visible aura. Like Trails, Auras too are exclusive to those who reach the Grand Champ rank and are also primarily found at the exclusive Grand Champ “Sky Lounge.”

Image via MCC Island

How to customize cosmetics on MCC Island

After collecting cosmetics, players can also customize them further to make them even more unique. Further customization and variation can be done with both Chroma Packs and Item Variants.

Chroma Packs

Chroma Packs allow players to change the color of certain cosmetics to any color and shade that they are looking for. Four different Chroma Packs are available, which are Thermal, Verdant, Oceanic, and Regal, with each one acting as a different kind of color gradient. Players who unlock at least one of the packs will also unlock a greyscale palette if they’re looking for a darker color scheme.

Image via MCC Island

Item Variants

Players can also use item variants to change certain aspects of MCC Island items. Aspects that may be changed include features like the entire model and design or simply the particles on the item. Variants can only be unlocked through Blueprints.

Blueprints are “incomplete versions of the Cosmetic Variant” that require players to rebuild them to unlock their entire potential and thus unlock the variant that they are seeking. They can be purchased from a vendor or given as quest or faction rewards, but Blueprints are most commonly found inside Customization Kits and Crates.

Image via MCC Island

Players must collect “a certain amount of components” to rebuild the Blueprint Variant. Depending on how rare the variant is, players will need a varying amount of components to construct it. Blueprint Variants range from common to legendary with a higher rarity requiring more components.

Once players have collected the required number of components, they can then head to Posé and the Cosmetic Crafter to use the Blueprint Assembler. Compiling the Blueprint, components, and some coins for the service will then yield the variant players are seeking. The item will require a bit of time for construction, so players can either go about their business patiently or spend a special item to speed up the process.

How to get Customization Kits and Crates in MCC Island

Customization Kits and Crates, which are the primary and best source for obtaining Blueprints, can be received in a few ways.

They can be unlocked by playing MCC Island mini-games .

. They may be unlocked as quest, faction, or level-up rewards .

. They can be purchased from the Rotating Token Shop located in game lobbies.

located in game lobbies. They may be purchased from Posé by spending MCC Island’s premium currency​.

Image via MCC Island

Players who open these kits will find a variety of rewards, including Cosmetic Tokens, Variant Blueprints, Chroma Blueprints, Kit Keys and Shards​, Blueprint Components, and Currency Pouches​.

Each Customization Kit and Crate also comes in three different tiers that determine their value and rarity. These tiers are bronze, silver, and golden.

The higher the tier, the better the chance that players will find items that are rarer inside. Certain kits, generally ones that are quite rare, will also require players to complete a quest or obtain a Kit Key to unlock the rewards that are hidden inside.