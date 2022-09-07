All MCC Island mini-games

The monthly MC Championships (MCC) are beloved by those in the Minecraft community. Since the tournament began in 2019, fans of the event have been eagerly awaiting the chance to play their favorite mini-games, which are created by Noxcrew, for themselves.

Luckily, Noxcrew heard fans’ wishes and revealed in May 2021 that they were hard at work on a Minecraft server called “MCC Island.”

The server is now in closed beta and MCC fans all over the world are at last getting the chance to play games they have been watching their favorites tackle for years.

There are currently four MCC Island mini-games players can participate in. These are Hole in the Wall, To Get to the Other Side, Sky Battle, and Battle Box. It is expected most mini-games featured in MCC will eventually come to the MCC Island server, but only Sands of Time, Ace Race, Meltdown, and Parkour Warrior have been officially confirmed.

Players familiar with MCC likely have a basic understanding of what the games in MCC Island entail. However, the MCC Island version of these games also features some unique features that are brand new to the MCC universe.

Hole in the Wall

Navigate complex slime puzzle walls in Noxcrew’s Hole in the Wall mini-game. As is also the case with this game in MCC, players will need to traverse a small platform while walls of various shapes and sizes come at them from north, east, south, and west.

Players are in the game until they either fall or are knocked off the platform by slime.

As time goes on and players have been eliminated, the platform will shrink, the wall speed will increase, and the slime walls will become more complex and difficult to maneuver.

The goal of Hole in the Wall is to survive as long as possible and be the last player left alive. While this game takes place over three rounds in the MCC tournament, in MCC Island players only go through one round at a time but can play over and over again for however long they desire.

There are different types of slime walls players may experience in the Hole in the Wall arena, such as sike walls, which will evaporate right before players have to navigate them, and returning walls, which will come back at players right after players have just traversed through them.

Hole in the Wall takes place over a four-minute round with up to 24 players, but the round will likely end sooner as all players but one will probably have fallen off well before the four-minute mark. Players who do last until the final minute will be bombarded with traps that will activate every five seconds.

Unlike the regular version of Hole in the Wall that fans watch in the MCC tournament, the MCC Island Hole in the Wall features special traps that will always activate over the course of each round and increase in frequency as the round progresses. There are a variety of possible effects that can activate, some of which can be helpful while others can get you thrown off the platform and eliminated from the game.

All Hole in the Wall traps in MCC Island

Low Gravity may be triggered, which will make all players have slow falling for a short period of time.

may be triggered, which will make all players have slow falling for a short period of time. Revenge may activate, which causes Slime to spawn on the platform and attack players.

may activate, which causes Slime to spawn on the platform and attack players. Sandfall may be activated, which causes sand to rain down from the sky and stay on the platform for a period of time.

may be activated, which causes sand to rain down from the sky and stay on the platform for a period of time. Cobwebs may trigger, which gives all players a few cobwebs to place around the arena.

may trigger, which gives all players a few cobwebs to place around the arena. Matrix may activate, which causes fire to be shot all across the map and may knock players out of the arena.

may activate, which causes fire to be shot all across the map and may knock players out of the arena. One Punch may trigger, which grants all players a boxing glove that they can then use to hit one other player.

may trigger, which grants all players a boxing glove that they can then use to hit one other player. Eggs may activate, which causes eggs to be shot from all directions at the arena.

may activate, which causes eggs to be shot from all directions at the arena. Feeling Hot may be activated, which causes Blazes to spawn. This mob will then shoot fire at players and possibly knock them off.

may be activated, which causes Blazes to spawn. This mob will then shoot fire at players and possibly knock them off. Snowball Fight may trigger, which grants all players snowballs to throw and sabotage each other with.

may trigger, which grants all players snowballs to throw and sabotage each other with. Hot Coals may activate, which sets parts of the platform on fire.

Sticky Shoes may be triggered, which spawns cobwebs randomly around the center of the platform.

may be triggered, which spawns cobwebs randomly around the center of the platform. Arrow Storm may activate, which causes arrows to be shot at players from all directions.

may activate, which causes arrows to be shot at players from all directions. Creepy Crawlies may be triggered, which spawns spiders that will attack players on the small platform.

may be triggered, which spawns spiders that will attack players on the small platform. Super Speed may activate, which causes players to move extremely fast for a short period of time.

may activate, which causes players to move extremely fast for a short period of time. Swimmy Fish may trigger, which spawns Guardians on the platform.

may trigger, which spawns Guardians on the platform. Pillagers may be activated, which spawns the version of this hostile mob that wields a crossbow on the platform.

may be activated, which spawns the version of this hostile mob that wields a crossbow on the platform. Levitation Dart may trigger, which grants all players a crossbow loaded with a dart they can shoot at one other player to have them float for a period of time.

may trigger, which grants all players a crossbow loaded with a dart they can shoot at one other player to have them float for a period of time. Hoglin may activate, which spawns aggressive Hoglins on the platform.

may activate, which spawns aggressive Hoglins on the platform. Leg Day may activate, which causes all players to move extremely slow for a short period of time.

may activate, which causes all players to move extremely slow for a short period of time. Chicken Tornado may trigger, which flings chickens at players from all directions.

may trigger, which flings chickens at players from all directions. Hot Potato may be activated, which will give some players a hot potato they must get rid of by hitting other players with it or it will explode them.

To Get to the Other Side (TGTTOS)

The goal of To Get to the Other Side is, as the name hints, to reach the other side of the map as quickly as possible. Once there, Minecraft players must then whack a chicken to obtain their official placement.

Screengrab via MCC Island

Some maps will give players blocks or other tools they can utilize to navigate the terrain while others are simply footraces. Each game of TGTTOS takes place over three rounds on three different randomly chosen maps with each round lasting 60 seconds.

Up to 24 Minecraft players may be in each game.

During each round, players may be able to punch other players, throw snowballs to sabotage others, navigate around or through complex areas, and build or break bridges on their journey to reach the other side.

Unlike the version of TGTTOS in the MCC tournament, each round within an MCC Island version of TGTTOS has a chance to apply a random modifier.

These modifiers are as follows:

All To Get to the Other Side modifiers in MCC Island

Red Light, Green Light may trigger, which is essentially the same as it appears in Squid Game. Players must freeze when the light is red and resume moving once it is green once more. If they move or are punched by another player whilst the light is red, they then explode and are sent back to the start of the map.

may trigger, which is essentially the same as it appears in Squid Game. Players must freeze when the light is red and resume moving once it is green once more. If they move or are punched by another player whilst the light is red, they then explode and are sent back to the start of the map. One Life may be activated, which means that players have only one shot at reaching the other side and will not be brought back to the beginning of the map if they fall.

may be activated, which means that players have only one shot at reaching the other side and will not be brought back to the beginning of the map if they fall. Hot Potato may trigger, which grants random players an explosive potato they must pass to another player, or it will explode them and send them back to the start of the map.

may trigger, which grants random players an explosive potato they must pass to another player, or it will explode them and send them back to the start of the map. TNT Time may trigger, which causes TNT to continuously rain down from the sky and destroy the entire map as well as any bridges that players might make.

Crumbling Blocks may activate, which causes all blocks placed by players to quickly crumble and disappear from existence.

may activate, which causes all blocks placed by players to quickly crumble and disappear from existence. Slap Stick may trigger, which grants all players a powerful knockback stick to hit their opponents with.

may trigger, which grants all players a powerful knockback stick to hit their opponents with. Early Birds may be activated, which causes the chickens that players whack at the end to also spawn around the map. This means that players can finish a round without actually reaching the other side.

may be activated, which causes the chickens that players whack at the end to also spawn around the map. This means that players can finish a round without actually reaching the other side. Crack Shot may trigger, which grants all players a powerful bow that they can utilize to sabotage their opponents.

Sky Battle

Of all the MCC Island mini-games available, Sky Battle is the one that remains most similar to what players have seen in MCC. Players will take to the sky on a series of maps where they will spawn on the outskirts of a map in a team of four competing against seven other teams of four.

Screengrab via MCC Island

Across the duration of the five-minute round, players will continuously be forced to move inwards as the border of the arena continually shrinks. Players can earn points in Sky Battle in two ways:

Players will earn points for surviving when another player has died .

. Players will earn points for eliminating other players.

Along their way towards the center of the map, players will find treasure chests that they can open for helpful loot. Items that players may find within include powerful weapons like a diamond sword or an enchanted bow, better armor like diamond pants or diamond boots, and various helpful items like a spark of levitation or scaffolding.

The chests found around the Sky Battle maps come in various tiers that determine how powerful and plentiful the loot within them is.

All Sky Battle chest types in MCC Island

Players may find a tier zero chest , which is a vanilla-colored starter chest found only at spawn. Every spawn will have four of these chests so that all members of each team may obtain one item from opening them.

, which is a found only at spawn. Every spawn will have four of these chests so that all members of each team may obtain one item from opening them. Players may find a tier one chest , which is a lime-colored general loot chest that will commonly be found all around each map.

, which is a that will commonly be found all around each map. Players may find a tier two chest , which is an aqua-colored decent loot chest that is rarer than the tier one chest but still may be found a decent amount around the map.

, which is that is rarer than the tier one chest but still may be found a decent amount around the map. Players may find a tier three chest , which is a purple-colored team loot chest loaded with great loot for the entire team. Only two of these exist on each map.

, which is loaded with great loot for the entire team. Only two of these exist on each map. Players may find a tier four chest, which is a golden-colored extremely rare chest with precious loot for one or two players. Only one of these is on each map and it is always located at the very center.

Battle Box

Fight your way to victory in a team of four as you go up against three other teams to try and score the most points in Battle Box. Each round is one minute long and ends either when time runs out, in which case the teams tie, or when one team fills in the center with their wool, in which case that team wins.

Screengrab via MCC Island

Each game of Battle Box may take place on a different boxed-in map, but all three rounds within one game will occur on the same map.

During each round, players can earn points in two different ways:

Points are earned for eliminating a player .

. Points are earned for filling in the wool in the center of the map with your team’s wool color.

Every game of Battle Box will allow players to choose from five different kits to aid them in their battles. There are seven kits in total, but players will only be offered a choice of one of five at the very start of each game.

Each kit is designed to suit a specific playstyle and will change slightly depending on which map is being played. Kits can include all manner of Minecraft items and can include arrows, complex potions, timed orbs, special sparks, and much more.

All Battle Box kits in MCC Island

Players may choose The Gadgeteer kit , which is equipped with various types of gadgets.

, which is equipped with various types of gadgets. Players may choose The Scrapper kit , which has items to boost their strength and reliability.

, which has items to boost their strength and reliability. Players may choose The Flanker kit , which grants items to aid in quick attacks.

, which grants items to aid in quick attacks. Players may choose The Sharpshooter kit , which has items built for precise shooting.

, which has items built for precise shooting. Players may choose The Baller kit , which is equipped with Orbs to throw.

, which is equipped with Orbs to throw. Players may choose The Healer kit , which grants them health-related items to keep themselves and their teammates alive.

, which grants them health-related items to keep themselves and their teammates alive. Players may choose The Trickster kit, which gives the player items that allow them to be sneaky and tricky in unique ways.

Outside of their chosen kit, players can also pick up items on Battle Box maps, such as Potions of Harming, for further variety in their combat style.