Dream suggests he may move away from Minecraft after his long-awaited face reveal

It coincides with his comments about wanting to do more IRL content.

It’s been a wild couple of weeks for YouTube star Dream and his fans. After years of keeping his identity hidden under an iconic mask, the beloved Minecraft content creator finally revealed his face.

It’s on the way to being his most-viewed video on the Google-owned platform and has opened up the door to new opportunities, including a long-awaited IRL collaboration with Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson.

But while everyone is talking about the reveal and what he looks like, he quietly dropped another bombshell—a hint that maybe, just maybe, he might move away from Minecraft.

Image via Mojang Studios

In the first-ever face-to-face interview he’s done since revealing his true identity to the world, Dream told Bloomberg: “I feel like I’ve done everything you can possibly do in that game.”

There’s a chance he could be referring to the fact he quite literally has done everything a person can do in the game in terms of producing content. Just look at his catalog of crazy videos.

But, it could also mean he feels like its tenure as his primary source of content is nearing its end, which coincides with his desire to do more IRL content and travel.

Image via Mojang

Dot Esports can confirm Dream is still planning to film an IRL version of Minecraft Manhunt, which is a twist on speedrunning that revolves around a player trying to beat the game while other players try to hunt them down.

The YouTube star also told Bloomberg he plans on “incorporating gaming into real life” in other ways and joked about the possibility of speedrunning Minecraft on a domestic flight.

So, at this stage, it seems like he’s not ready to move away from Minecraft yet. But that could change as time goes on. No matter what he does, though, he said it would incorporate gaming in some shape or form.