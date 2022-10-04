Dream face reveal well on its way to being creator’s most-viewed YouTube video

Dream finally showed his face to fans this weekend after years of hiding behind a literal mask—and the internet has been eating it up.

Whether it’s been people that love him or critics wanting to call him ugly, there’s one thing for certain: everyone wanted to see that man’s face. And the numbers on YouTube prove it.

The premiere of Dream’s face reveal video “hi, I’m Dream.” came on the evening of Sunday, Oct. 2, and since then, the video has racked up a monstrous 28.7 million views in less than two days.

The massive popularity of the video has made it one of the top two trending videos on the platform. It’s currently the second top trending YouTube video behind only a video by “The Try Guys” explaining a recent scandal one of their members was embroiled in.

Compared to his own videos, the face reveal already has more views than more than half of the more than 100 uploads he has made to the official Dream channel over the course of three years. All videos with more views have been up for at least seven months, and all but two of them have been on YouTube for more than a year.

Showing his face wasn’t just a short-term play, though. Now that he’s no longer in hiding, MrBeast said that he wants to bring the popular Minecraft player onto some of his massively successful videos, and there will surely be more creators looking to do collaborative content with him moving forward.