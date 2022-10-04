MrBeast has big plans to collab with Dream on YouTube now he’s finally revealed his face

The internet has been in a meltdown ever since Minecraft content creator Dream revealed his face for the first time after keeping his identity hidden under a mask throughout his Twitch and YouTube career.

But while most people are talking about what he looks like, Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson, who has been friends with Dream for several years, has something else in mind – an inevitable YouTube collaboration.

Because Dream has been a faceless content creator all this time, MrBeast’s ability to collaborate with him has always been limited to Minecraft servers and events.

But, now Dream has revealed his face and expressed a willingness to have more of an IRL presence with friends and other Twitch and YouTube content creators, it won’t be an issue anymore, and MrBeast is all for it.

The entrepreneurial and philanthropic YouTube star responded to one of Dream’s face reveal posts on Twitter and said: “Now that you got that out of the way, COME BE IN SOME VIDEOS!!!”

More than 130,000 people liked MrBeast’s suggestion; the two fan bases are on board with the idea. Another thousand also left comments, reinforcing the enthusiasm.

Now that you got that out the way, COME BE IN SOME VIDEOS!!! 😀 — MrBeast (@MrBeast) October 3, 2022

As for what that collaboration will be, the opportunities are endless. However, there’s a good chance it will be something Minecraft-themed to celebrate the game that brought them together.

In the meantime, Dream is planning to make his first-ever public appearance at TwitchCon San Diego between Oct. 7 and Oct. 9, where he will participate in the Dream & Friends: The Ultimate SMP Reunion event.

After that, he’ll be moving into the Dream Team House with the two other members who comprise the Dream Team, GeorgeNotFound and Sapnap, who he has been friends with for a long time.

Given his ties to them, there’s a good chance MrBeast will also make an appearance at the Dream Team House and potentially even post a YouTube video about it.