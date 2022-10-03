What does Dream look like?

All throughout the first years of his career, Minecraft creator Dream was faceless and known only by his voice and signature smiling green Minecraft skin. Even though he never planned to be faceless, the smiling green mascot became what everyone knew him by.

Dream has wanted to face reveal for a long time, but was stalled from doing so as he waited for his friend GeorgeNotFound to get a visa and move to America. After many delays, things finally got moving and Dream started the face reveal process by first unmasking to many of his content creator friends.

After years of success and a rise in fame, the once faceless Minecraft superstar Dream dropped the mask on Oct. 2 in his “hi, I’m Dream” face reveal video posted on YouTube. Now what the creator behind the mask actually looks like is known.

Screengrab via Dream on YouTube

Related: Dream hits new milestone on YouTube, becomes most subscribed Minecraft channel

Dream has dirty blonde almost brown hair, green eyes, and as many creators have already pointed out, a strong jawline. So far, the only reference for what Dream looks like comes from his face reveal video and a post that he shared on Twitter and Instagram alongside fellow Dream Team members GeorgeNotFound and Sapnap.

More pictures, videos, and other content are sure to come soon as Dream has confirmed GeorgeNotFound has an entire video detailing their first time meeting and the entire moving process, Dream is set to make his first public appearance at TwitchCon San Diego from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, and Dream plans to make some IRL content of his own but more frequently be found in his friends IRL content.