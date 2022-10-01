‘He’s real!’ – Creators react to seeing Dream for the first time

All throughout his content creation career, Dream’s face has been a shrouded secret, but this is about to change forever. The Minecraft star previously teased that his mask would soon be coming off and that his face reveal was imminent, but now everything has been set in motion, and it could happen at any given moment.

Ahead of his face reveal to the world, Dream has been revealing his face to many of his creator friends, who have been sharing their reactions to seeing him for the first time. The Minecraft star has been close friends with some of these creators for around 10 years, but he is only now revealing his face to them for the first time.

Screengrab via Dream on YouTube

Before he began face revealing to his creator friends, only Sapnap, a Minecraft creator who lives with Dream, and Alyssa, a mostly inactive Minecraft creator who used to play alongside Dream and on the Dream SMP frequently, had seen the creator’s face. When GeorgeNotFound attained his visa to move to America so that he could live with Dream and Sapnap, the duo then FaceTimed for the first time after over six years of friendship.

The first creator to see Dream’s face since he revealed it to GeorgeNotFound, which will be shown in an upcoming YouTube video centered around the Dream Team meeting for the first time, was Karl Jacobs. Jacobs and Dream haven’t been friends for as long as some of the other creators but have quickly become extremely close, with both mutually calling the other one of their closest friends.

I FaceTimed Dream 🙂



Here’s my reaction to finally seeing one of my best friends’ faces for the first time! pic.twitter.com/gicCs4AVP1 — karl 🙂 (@KarlJacobs_) September 30, 2022

Quackity, another creator who has grown close to Dream in a shorter period and is also among those closest to him, shared a tweet on his private Twitter account after FaceTiming the Minecraft star.

Screengrab via quackitytheduck on Twitter

Ranboo, a fellow Minecraft star and another semi-faceless creator who has only ever shown part of his face, seems to have had a mutual face reveal with Dream based on their Twitter interaction.

same — dream (@dreamwastaken) October 1, 2022

Anthony Padilla, who previously interviewed Dream virtually in his “I spent a day with” series, now got to see behind the mask. Padilla shared the following interaction with the Minecraft star, where he proclaimed that it was “so fucking weird” finally getting to talk to Dream “face-to-face” after he had simply been a “floating voice” for so long.

i've seen behind the mask, my life is forever changed 😮 pic.twitter.com/gOdXFGcqUc — Anthony Padilla (@anthonypadilla) October 1, 2022

Lazarbeam, who has played in tournaments with Dream and played on the Dream SMP in the past, proclaimed that Dream is a “gorgeous man.”

I have seen dreams face. Gorgeous man. — LAZAR (@Lazarbeam) October 1, 2022

BadBoyHalo, a Minecraft creator and the third hunter in Dream’s Minecraft Manhunt series, is among those closest to Dream and has known him for over 10 years. Now, he has finally gotten to see what Dream looks like, and the duo agreed that the interaction felt “surreal.”

OVER 10 YEARS AND I FINALLY SAW WHAT DREAM LOOKS LIKE! pic.twitter.com/VGY01z2L2U — BadBoyHalo (@BadBoyHalo) October 1, 2022

Fans likely know Antfrost for his Minecraft content and as the fourth hunter of Dream’s Minecraft Manhunt series. The duo has been close friends for five to seven years and has now met face-to-face.

I'm think I was more nervous about this than he was 😅 @dreamwastaken pic.twitter.com/ILsWPRPlxK — Antfrost (@Antfrost) September 30, 2022

Variety streamer and creator Sylvee has known Dream for a few years and joked that he looked just like his profile picture.

Awesamedude is a Minecraft creator and the fifth hunter of Dream’s hit Minecraft Manhunt series. He is another longtime friend of Dream’s and proclaimed that he was “starstruck” upon seeing behind the mask.

5th hunter 5th to see his face seems legit. ALSO he is SO HANDSOME I officially have another homie to flirt with lets goooo😍 @dreamwastaken pic.twitter.com/uqgfxVmPPX — awesamdude (@theawesamdude) October 1, 2022

Slimecicle seems to have also gotten a facetime call from Dream due to the timing of the following tweet, but his response is a bit vague and could also thus simply be a joke in response to other creators’ reactions.

So you’re saying he’s… DREAMY? — Charlie (@insidetheslime) October 1, 2022

More reactions are sure to come before the face reveal as two more creators close to Dream have already shared that they have scheduled calls with the Minecraft star set to occur today.

Dream is facetiming me Today. I am going to screenshot it and post here when he does — tommy (@tommyaltinnit) October 1, 2022

Never thought i’d schedule a “facetime with dream” but here we are! Honestly just glad he’s gonna be able to do IRL content with his friends 🙂 — Ph1LzA (@Ph1LzA) October 1, 2022

We will update this post as more creators share their reactions.