Dream hits new milestone on YouTube, becomes most subscribed Minecraft channel

The Minecraft star cements himself as one of the biggest creators on the platform.

The name Dream is a staple for anyone familiar with Minecraft. Dream is among the top creators and is often regarded as the very top creator in the community. Dream regularly reaches impressive milestones, and his career trajectory has only gone up, with the latest milestone he reached being one of the most impressive.

Dream is a Minecraft legend who rose to fame primarily due to his Minecraft Manhunt series in which he attempted to beat the game before his friends could hunt him down and kill him. His titular Minecraft server, the Dream SMP, is another main source of his fame, boasting a lineup of some of the biggest creators and is one of the most popular servers.

Image via Dream on YouTube

The YouTube and streaming star has already achieved monumental milestones and cemented his legacy as one of the most popular creators. However, on Aug. 8, 2022, Dream further marked his impressive success, reaching 30 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

A recent Guinness World Record the Minecraft star attained confirms that this milestone is record-breaking and that his channel has the most subscribers of any specifically Minecraft dedicated channel on YouTube.

Dream holds the Guinness World Records for most subscribers for a dedicated minecraft channel and most viewed minecraft gameplay on youtube !!⭐️🥳 pic.twitter.com/eW9pPe6lQM — DREAM UPDATES (@DWTUPDATEE) August 5, 2022

The Minecraft star expressed his gratitude and reflected on this impressive milestone in various ways, like through his Twitter accounts and a long post on his YouTube community page.

Dream took to his main Twitter account to share how proud a younger version of himself would be and thanked fans for helping him live his passion daily. The Minecraft star also expressed his “smile is massive” in both a nod to his icon and signature smile logo and his happiness surrounding hitting 30 million on YouTube.

30 MILLION subscribers on Youtube. we did it.



I can't imagine the smile on kid me's face. I don't have to though because that kid still exists inside me, and the smile is massive.



thank you for helping me live my dream every day. thank you for making me feel like a kid again. — Dream (@Dream) August 7, 2022

On his private Twitter account, Dream further expressed his overwhelming joy and shared that he was experiencing “happy tears today.” The Minecraft legend commented that “30 million is such a big number” and is “so hard to grasp.”

Screengrab via dreamsecretclub on Twitter

Lastly, Dream shared a long post discussing his content creation journey and urging fans to always follow their dreams on his YouTube community page. In this post, he told his community to “never give up” on their dreams because “anyone could be Dream behind the mask.”

Dream also expressed that although this milestone is incredible, he “feels like it’s only the beginning with so much more to come.” This is likely hinting at his upcoming face reveal and move into more real-life content, which is supposed to occur by the end of 2022 but is entirely dependent on when Dream’s friend and fellow Dream Team member GeorgeNotFound can move to America.

Screengrab via Dream on YouTube

Thirty million is a huge milestone, but Dream’s plans are far from over as the creator believes this is “only the beginning,” and much more is sure to come in the future.