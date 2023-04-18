Best mobs and Golems to recruit in Minecraft Legends

In Minecraft, Zombies, Skeletons, and Creepers cause concern and fear. In Minecraft Legends, they’re friends that will be able to aid you in your journey, along with some new friends that are new to the franchise.

There’s no one best mob in the game that players can spawn a bunch of and roll over their enemies. Instead, players will need a combination of mobs and Golems at their side to accomplish all of their Piglin-smashing goals. Because Minecraft Legends is a real-time strategy game, players will need to alter their mob army to combat each challenge they face.

While there will be a best composition for each specific fight, here are all the mobs and Golems in Minecraft Legends and the situations they might be best for.

Best Golems to recruit in Minecraft Legends

Golems are allies you’ll use early on in your playthrough of Minecraft Legends. You’ll start with one, but then you’ll need to find more resources to create the others. Each Golem has a different purpose and can be used in different circumstances depending on how many buildings you’ll need to raise versus how many Piglins spawn in the area.

Plank Golem

These are the very first Golems you’ll be able to spawn when you enter the game. They are short-ranged mobs that shoot fairly rapidly and they’re cheap to make. They are good early game allies to have when you’re dealing with Piglin invasions.

Cost: One wood, one lapis, and one Flame of Creation.

Cobblestone Golem

Golems made of stone will be your primary means of destroying buildings early on in the game. Cobblestone Golems are melee allies that take down structures and will knock enemies into the air when they get close. They’ll be good attackers when probing Piglin bases both large and small.

Cost: one stone, one lapis, and one Flame of Creation.

Grindstone Golem

These allies are really good for both defending villages and attacking Piglin bases. They are melee mobs, but they’re fast-charging and stun enemies they can get up close to. They’re particularly effective against ranged Piglins.

Cost: one iron, one lapis, and one Flame of Creation.

Mossy Golem

The healers of the group, Mossy Golems are good to have in just about any composition, mostly because they will keep your other Golems alive, which will help you prolong your attack into bases and fend off Piglin invasions. They clear debuffs and heal allied mobs, so it’s good to have 2-3 of them in your army to help keep it alive and strong.

Cost: one iron, one lapis, and one Flame of Creation.

Best mobs to recruit in Minecraft Legends

You’ll need to do one of two things to recruit mobs in Minecraft Legends. You can either find Golems around the Overworld, and press whichever button gathers mobs and Golems on the platform you’re playing on, or you can defend their home and get the ability to spawn them.

Once you’ve defended their village from the Piglin attack and destroyed the nearby portal, you’ll unlock the ability to put down a spawner and create them at will.

Skeletons

Skeleton archers are a pain to deal with in the original game, but in Minecraft Legends, these little guys can attack from a pretty decent range. They can shoot over walls, which can be helpful when you’re trying to defend from a Piglin invasion at night.

Cost: Two diamonds, two lapis, and one Flame of Creation.

Creepers

That sizzling noise isn’t so scary anymore, in fact, now you’re using it to your advantage. Creepers are little explosive mobs that are most useful when taking down hard-to-defeat enemies or buildings. They’ll explode when they get close to something, and if it doesn’t kill them, Creeper explosions will scare away Piglins. Because Creepers explode, you’ll lose a lot of your army if you keep a lot of them with you, so make sure, if you’re mid-invasion, that you have some other mobs that don’t die on impact.

Cost: Two coal, two lapis, and one Flame of Creation.

Zombies

These little undead guys are pretty resilient, and they’re likely to be a favorite among players due to their high health and their ability to disrupt their enemies at melee range. They’re great for taking down buildings that might injure your army since they’re so resilient, and they’re good against those pesky hard to kill Piglins.

Cost: Two redstone, two lapis, and one Flame of Creation.