How to get lapis in Minecraft Legends

Lapis is an important upgrade resource in Minecraft, and although it doesn’t serve exactly the same purpose in Minecraft Legends, it does play a crucial role in how players create things in the game.

Every single Golem and mob in the game requires lapis to spawn it. The cost isn’t high to build a single member of your army, but once players get farther into the game and can carry a larger army, they will notice that lapis might be in short supply.

Luckily, there is no shortage of lapis to be had in Minecraft Legends. It’s not a limited resource, and getting it is fairly easy. You’ll need a lot of it as each Golem costs one lapis to spawn it, and each mob, such as Skeletons, Creepers, and Zombies, take two lapis each to spawn in.

Where to get lapis in Minecraft Legends

Lapis is easy to come across. To get it, you simply need to defeat Piglins. The more difficult the Piglin is to defeat, the more lapis it’s likely to drop. It also makes the resource incredibly easy to farm, especially at night. Lapis is only gained from roaming Piglins, so fighting them inside of bases won’t yield much of the stuff.

Lapis is also added to the village chests when players defend their villages successfully. Players should always check the chests, which can be found at the wells in the middle of each village, to see if there’s any lapis inside. If you happen to max out on it, it will keep the extra in the chest, so you never have to worry too much about running out if you leave the village chests as a last resort for getting the lapis you need to create your army.