How to get prismarine in Minecraft Legends

Most real-time strategy games have some kind of currency that players use to build things. Most of the time, that comes in the form of resources, but in Minecraft Legends, in order to improve buildings, players will need a fair bit of prismarine.

Each upgrade structure requires a different amount of prismarine in order to build it inside one of the improvement areas by the Well of Fates. There are also some improvements that will require players to increase the amount of prismarine they can store at once time, so those looking to make larger improvements will want to ensure they have the Allay Storage improvement so they can carry more prismarine at one time.

Maxing out on prismarine doesn’t feel great, especially since there’s only precious few ways to get it. It isn’t a resource you’ll find in the ground, you’ll have to work for every bit of it.

Where to get prismarine in Minecraft Legends

Prismarine in Minecraft Legends is obtained in only two ways. Players can get prismarine by defeating Piglin outposts and bases, and by destroying structures. Most structures within Piglin outposts and bases reward 10 prismarine each, and there is also typically a prismarine reward for clearing out the whole area.

Once you’ve defeated each area, the game will tell you how much prismarine you’ve earned. Depending on the size of the outpost or base, you’ll get a little bit or a fair amount. Because it’s the main source of your upgrade structures, you’ll want to make sure that you’re never capped on it, so be sure to build your improvements if you’re nearing the cap, or increase it by building the Allay Storage improvement, which costs 100 prismarine, 100 stone, and 10 gold.