Minecraft Legends base building tips and tricks

When competing against other players in Minecraft Legends versus gameplay mode, there are many aspects players will need to take into account to see success. One of the most important aspects of claiming victory within any PvP match is ensuring you have a strong base capable of withstanding enemy attacks.

A strong base will make taking you down difficult as your enemy will struggle to advance beyond your outer walls while a weak base might result in the PvP match ending quite soon. Having a solid base layout won’t guarantee victory, but it will certainly make it much more likely.

Image via Mojang Studios

Related: Minecraft Legends PvP tips and tricks

Minecraft Legends presents players with many unique assets that can be used to construct a base. Some are fairly cheap to craft while others require precious and rare resources. This makes knowing which ones are worth crafting for your base quite important since gathering materials is a time-consuming process.

The best way to build your base during a PvP match will always vary depending on your surroundings and the tactics of the player or team that you are facing off against. But players can always ensure they are ready to compete by learning the most important aspects of constructing a solid base.

How do you build a strong base in Minecraft Legends?

Building a solid base capable of withstanding enemy attacks takes quite a lot of time and work. Because of this, PvP games tend to last for quite a long time as it is essentially impossible to rush in and defeat your opponent without first building up your own base and arsenal of assets.

To successfully craft a solid base, players will need to strategize carefully and gather the necessary resources to craft many structures.

Layer your walls and gates

While enclosing your base with four walls and a gate might seem like enough, layering walls and gates is an immensely powerful strategy that makes your base much more difficult to infiltrate. If you layer your walls and gates, your opponent and the allies that follow them in battle will need to break down layers of walls rather than breaking through just one.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Mojang Studios

It’s a good idea to have a small box that is quite close to your actual tower plus another much larger box that encompasses everything around your tower. As you progress, this should include improvement towers, carpentry huts, masonries, ally spawners, and anything else you want to keep safe from destruction.

You can choose to space out each box of walls and gates you build or instead layer them directly in front of each other. Two layers of gates and walls are the bare minimum for success but you may want to consider layering up even more beyond this if you can spare the resources to do so. The more you layer, the tougher it will become for foes to breach your base and ultimately the more likely you are to win.

Utilize lots of towers

Arrow towers and scatter towers are perhaps the most powerful tools for success. Both of these structures will protect your base within a set radius with arrow towers covering a larger area than scatter towers.

After placing an arrow tower, this tall structure will continuously fire arrows at all enemies that come within its radius. Scatter towers are shorter and have a smaller range but compensate for this by launching a barrage of arrows each time it shoots rather than just one.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Mojang Studios

It is a good idea to prioritize arrow towers and ensure you have placed enough to cover the entire area. Afterward, you can then go in and place scatter towers in between them to tighten up any potential weak points.

Players should place both types of towers all around their base but also within the confines of the walls protecting their tower. This will ensure that the towers will attack those who are outside of the base and those who manage to get within it.

While the arrow tower and scatter tower are the most essential ones available, there are also a few other towers that players can use to their advantage. These towers are all much more costly than the arrow and scatter towers but are powerful tools for those who can gather the resources to craft them.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Mojang Studios

The protector tower is the only way to defend against a redstone launcher, so if you can spare the resources to set a few up it is an immensely powerful defensive mechanism. Redstone launchers deal brutal and devastating damage, so players will want to be prepared in the event that the opposing team decides to set up one close to their base.

All other towers that players can place are power towers. These structures are immensely powerful and come in three varieties. The blast tower fires missiles that knock enemies back, the frost tower shoots icy cubes that slow down opponents, and the stun tower initiates a sonic attack that temporarily stuns foes within its range.

Upgrade your towers

As important and powerful as the various towers are on their own, they become truly impressive forces when players build the structures that increase what they are capable of. These buildings are overall quite costly but are worth the investment.

Image via Mojang Studios

The kaboomery will turn the projectiles shot from arrow towers and scatter towers into explosive units, the spyglass overlook grants an increased firing range to both arrow towers and scatter towers, and the battle drum causes both arrow towers and scatter towers to fire more rapidly. All three structure types will only affect towers within their radius which means that players will likely want to place a few of them around the area.

Prioritize the masonry and carpenter hut

Your base will become much stronger and impenetrable once you add a masonry and a carpenter hut to it. These are important structures for making sure your base can withstand and recover from enemy attacks.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Mojang Studios

The masonry will slowly turn all structures within its radius from wood to stone. This makes them much more durable and less likely to break in battle. You’ll likely need to place a few of these around your base to ensure that the entirety of it is covered within the radius of one of your masonries.

Placing the carpenter hut will allow any damaged structures within its radius to heal over time. Because most bases end up being sizeable, you’ll also likely need a few of these scattered throughout it to fully cover the entire area.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Mojang Studios

The masonry will improve the strength of your base while the carpenter hut will ensure that any damage taken will eventually be mended. This makes them two very important structures that all players should prioritize crafting as soon as possible.

Place all mob spawners within your base

Keep your mob spawners safe by placing them within the confines of your base. This will ensure they are less likely to be destroyed by any enemy attacks and you can safely spawn more without worrying about being attacked while you do so.

If you prefer to place your mob spawners elsewhere, you can instead choose to create another base around wherever you choose to place them. Just be sure to add defenses to it or enemies will be able to break them with ease.

Ice traps can buy you time

Although they cost a solid amount of stone, ice traps are powerful tools for slowing enemies down and granting you some leeway. Players should place these traps both outside and inside their base. It is an especially solid idea to position them near all gates as most enemies will likely try to enter by breaking through them.

As a last line of defense certain to buy you a bit more time, placing ice traps within the final set of walls around your towering base structure is also a solid move when you can spare the resources to do so. Ice traps are overall a solid addition to a base and are excellent for granting extra time in instances where you need to quickly fast travel back to your base while it is under attack or simply for allowing you to effectively ward off your opponent.

Build your base to last

Ultimately, the best tip for success within a Minecraft Legends PvP match is that you build your base to last. This means carefully constructing a solid defense around it rather than carelessly throwing down structures and abandoning it.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Mojang Studios

Constructing a base is hard work, but putting in the effort is essential for success. If you do not think carefully about how you craft your base and how it will stand up against enemy attacks, your base will likely fall in battle quite quickly either by the Piglin’s hands or by your enemies.