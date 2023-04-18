Minecraft Legends PvP tips and tricks

The action-strategy-packed collaboration between Mojang Studios and Blackbird Interactive has delivered Minecraft Legends, a spinoff game from the larger Minecraft universe that offers players a variety of gameplay types ranging from a campaign that allows them to become a hero to the versus mode where they can compete against others. The latter is an intense PvP and strategy-centric gameplay mode that is quite intense and may leave players seeking guidance for general tips and tricks that will help them seize victory against their opponents.

Image via Mojang Studios

Strategy is key in Minecraft Legends PvP mode, as those who work hard to win a match are much more likely to see victory than those who try and charge in with no allies or resources right away. There are many strategies players can take up to ensure they are more likely to win, and most of them involve taking the match at a slower pace.

How to win a PvP match in Minecraft Legends

Every PvP match will look immensely different based on a variety of factors. The map you spawn into, where your base is placed, how many players are participating, how close you are to rare resources, which upgrades you choose to craft, and which allies you bring with you into battle will drastically affect how a match plays out.

While the outcome of each PvP match may end up being based on luck related to these factors, players can also think carefully about how they play to guarantee a solid chance at victory.

Stock up on resources immediately

Playing the long game is key to success in any Minecraft Legends PvP match. Taking down your opponent’s base will only be easy to do once your own base is solidly protected and you have powerful allies at your side.

To fortify your base and spawn allies, you’ll need an abundance of materials. Because of this, it is crucial that you kick off every round by gathering as many resources as possible. This is much more difficult in a PvP match since you have fewer Allays to help, but gathering resources is crucial to success.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Mojang Studios

Wood and stone are the two most important resources players should have, since they are essential for just about anything and everything you might want to build. Players should try to always have Allays out gathering resources to ensure that they have lots of materials for general gameplay and so they can successfully navigate out of tough situations, like being able to build at a moment’s notice in the event of needing to quickly defend their base from an impending attack by adding more fortifications.

Utilize your Allays carefully

Allays are your only lifeline to gathering materials in Minecraft Legends, and the PvP gameplay mode grants you fewer of them than usual. This means that you should always carefully consider where you place them as they won’t return for you to utilize again until they have gathered all available resources from the area you send them to.

As you are about to send Allays off for materials, look at the displayed number of the desired source before doing so. You can check how much of each resource the Allay will gather from a given area by viewing the number that appears when you hold the place button down without actually placing it. The number of resources that the Allay will collect is visible in the bottom left corner of the screen and you can continuously hover the Allay ability until you are content with the number of resources the flying creature will gather.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Mojang Studios

Adjusting where you send an Allay can mean the difference between gathering just one resource and many. If you utilize this flying creature right, you can gather more than one resource at a time to ensure resources stay stocked.

Fortify before you attack

You should not leave the immediate area surrounding your base until you have fortified it to protect against incoming damage. If you venture far away without protecting your base, your enemy might sweep in and execute a master plan that instantly takes it down.

Strong defenses are essential for victory. Players should layer their walls and gates, place many arrow and scatter towers, use a masonry and carpentry hut, and otherwise ensure they have built up the strongest base possible before venturing away for resources or to attack.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Mojang Studios

Scour the world for more resources and chests

To gain better improvements, structures, and allies, you’ll need to find more resources beyond what is available around your base. After your base is solidly protected, you should venture out to the world beyond it to collect important resources like diamonds, iron, and redstone.

In addition to finding these resources in ore veins out in the wild, players may also come across chests scattered throughout the world that contain them. These seem much more abundant in PvP than in the campaign gameplay mode, so players will want to be on the lookout for them.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Mojang Studios

Taking on Piglin bases is also crucial to success, as doing so is the only means of gaining prismarine, which is essential for upgrades. Overall, players will need to explore the world for the resources that will ultimately help them work toward claiming victory.

Find a new mount

Each Minecraft Legends PvP match starts you on a horse, which is the weakest mount and won’t be very helpful in aiding your competitive efforts. Because of this, you should keep your eyes peeled for a different mount while you are out and about hunting for resources.

You can find the other three mounts, all of which possess powerful abilities that will help grant you an edge against your opponent, around the world. Depending on the map you spawn into, one of the other mounts might even spawn right by your base.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Mojang Studios

If you manage to recruit Big Beak or the Brilliant Beetle, you’ll have the advantage of being able to take to the skies, while the Regal Tiger will make you much quicker and allow you to quickly evade or escape. The Brilliant Beetle is also adept at climbing over walls and cliffs, which makes it a powerful ally for conquering your foes base.

In the versus gameplay mode, the mounts seem to spawn outside of their regular biomes, which means that players should always be on the lookout for them as they might come across one when they least expect it.

Fast travel back to your base

No matter how far away from your base you venture, you can always fast-travel back to it instantaneously if you need to. This is crucial if your opponent chooses to attack or simply when you want to return to build better defenses and add improvements.

Scout your enemies base before you attack

All the allies you can summon in battle possess their own unique abilities. Skeletons excel at shooting over walls, while Creepers can quickly deal tons of damage to structures by imploding. Each type of ally is better equipped to handle certain situations than others.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Mojang Studios

Because of this, players should always scout their opponent’s base before they actually move in to strike so that they can strategize which allies they want to bring into battle. Your foe might have a considerable number of imposing walls, which might mean you want to bring more Skeletons than usual, or they might have formidable structures that Cobblestone Golems and Creepers would excel at dishing heavy damage to.

Consider making a secondary base

The base you need to defend and the one you need to take down are generally pretty far apart on the map. Players may therefore want to consider making a secondary base fairly close to their opponents.

Doing so will allow you to place spawners for your allies closer to their base so that you don’t need to return to yours every time you run low on allies. You can also potentially try out equipment like the redstone launcher, which will allow you to deal heavy damage against your foes base.

If you make a second base, ensure that it has solid fortifications, or your opponent might be able to clear it out with ease.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Mojang Studios

Take advantage of regeneration stones

You might ignore them in regular campaign play, but regeneration stones can be extremely helpful during a PvP match. These structures are found throughout the world in abundance and will help you heal more quickly when you are near them.

If you find yourself in a tough spot but see one of these nearby, quickly approach it, and you will likely be saved as they replenish health at a fairly quick pace.

Play the long game

Overall, players hoping to seize victory in a Minecraft Legends PvP match will want to play the long game. This means not attacking too soon, spending lots of time gathering resources, building improvements, and otherwise ensuring you have all the tools to succeed before you charge into battle.

No matter where you are in the world, both teams have the ability to teleport back to their base at any given moment, which makes attacking too quickly a very dangerous move. It is much smarter to take your time as it is much easier to win after you have a heavily fortified base, many improvements, and lots of allies.