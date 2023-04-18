How many people can play in a game of Minecraft Legends PvP?

Minecraft Legends has a few gameplay modes that players can enjoy. One of the best modes for repeated use is the versus mode, which allows players to compete against others and put their skills to the test. Players who want to participate in this PvP gameplay mode may wonder how many players they can compete against and team up with.

Minecraft Legends‘ campaign can be played with teammates or alone, but the versus gameplay mode is the only way that players can compete against their friends or other players. This PvP mode will look different depending on which of Minecraft Legends’ randomly generated maps players spawn onto, the players they fight against or work with, the resources they collect, and the type of base that they fashion.

Image via Mojang Studios

With so many variables, there are many unique factors to consider with each PvP match players take on in Minecraft Legends. Perhaps the most important factor, however, is how many other players they’ll be teaming up with or facing off against during it. A smaller match will generally be slower-paced and drawn out for a longer period, while a larger match will require players to coordinate carefully and be wary of multiple enemies that might strike to take out their base at any moment.

Knowing how many players can participate in PvP is essential for ensuring you’re ready for what you’ll be up against in Minecraft Legends, but the number of participating players will vary depending on the type of versus gameplay match you choose to join.

How many players can participate in a PvP match in Minecraft Legends?

Players can enjoy a PvP match with anywhere between two to eight players. However, the number of players you can team up with or compete against will depend on the type of match you choose to play and whether you join a match or create one.

How many people can play in a public versus mode game in Minecraft Legends?

Generally, you will be playing either a three-vs-three match with six players or a four-vs-four match with eight players if you select a public versus match.

If you are trying to play a public PvP game in Minecraft Legends by selecting the “join game” option, the match will not start until there are six players in the queue, making a three-vs-three match the minimum for public matchmaking.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Mojang Studios

A three-vs-three battle remains the minimum, even when players start a match through the host page. Creating a match yourself has some benefits, though, as you can first choose to add your friends to the game before then opening it up to the public.

Regardless of how you start a public match, you will never be able to play with fewer than six players.

How many people can play in a private versus mode game in Minecraft Legends?

The private version of the versus gameplay mode offers players much more flexibility with how many players they can play it with. This mode can be played with anywhere from two players in a one-vs-one match to eight players in a four-vs-four match.

While the private gameplay mode offers more options in the number of players you can enjoy it with, it does come with a major drawback in that it is exclusively available to friends or players you invite. This means that you cannot use matchmaking to find more players and will only be able to play with whoever you specifically invite, or those who join from your list of friends.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Mojang Studios

Regardless of how you join a versus game and how many participants there are, you’ll still have the primary goal of defending your base and taking out your opponents. As long as you’re not participating in a one-vs-one, you’ll have a teammate or even teammates to help you on your way to victory.

The versus gameplay mode is quite complex and requires players to strategize carefully when building their base and attempting to take down the other players. Depending on how many players are present and how bold they choose to be, a versus round can last a surprisingly short or long time, but it’s one of Minecraft Legends’ most replayable features regardless, since every match is sure to look different from the last.