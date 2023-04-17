Can you play Minecraft Legends solo?

Minecraft Legends, the newest game in the Minecraft franchise, has fans intrigued, with some wondering about how it will play and who they can play it with. Mojang’s action-strategy game has several different modes, but some players may hope they don’t need to collaborate or go against other players to enjoy Minecraft Legends.

We know Mojang encourages Minecraft Legends players to experience the game in multiplayer co-op, but can players still jump into the game by themselves? Read on to find out whether you can play Minecraft Legends solo.

Is Minecraft Legends a solo game?

The beauty of Minecraft Legends is that it can be whatever players want it to be. While the game is intended to be played with friends, there is a campaign mode that can be played solo, so players who don’t want to interact with others to enjoy the game can do so.

While the campaign can be played solo, it can also be played co-op with friends. There is also a PvP mode where players can face off against other players or friends. Minecraft Legends‘ maps function similarly to other RTS games, and are randomly generated, meaning every playthrough will be different.

In both modes, players are tasked with dealing with Piglins as they try to invade and terrorize peaceful areas around the Overworld. Players will have a multitude of tools at their disposal to help fend off these invaders, including mounts, a craftable army, buildings, and defensive structures.

Minecraft Legends releases on April 18 and can be played on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, and PC.