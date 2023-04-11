Is Minecraft Legends multiplayer?

The Minecraft universe has grown modestly over the years, and Mojang’s getting ready to add another name to the franchise with Minecraft Legends.

Mİnecraft Legends doesn’t have early access, but fans won’t have to wait that long since the game will release on April 18, 2023. While fans who’ve been eagerly waiting for Minecraft Legends have already pre-ordered the game before its release, there are still questions waiting to be answered regarding the game’s full capabilities.

Does Minecraft Legends have multiplayer and co-op?

Yes, Minecraft Legends has both competitive multiplayer modes and a co-op option. These features were showcased in the game’s trailer.

In the PvE game mode, players can hop onto the same instance with their friends to build together. Fans can join or leave PvE instances whenever they want, picking up their progression from where they left it off during their last adventure. For PvP, there are eight-player servers where players get divided into two teams of four.

In the future, Mojang may also decide to spice things up with additional multiplayer game modes in Minecraft Legends. Experimenting with a new concept requires a lot of data as the developer will need to watch the trends on their new title to identify patterns.

The Minecraft franchise is also on the verge of getting a movie, making 2023 one of the most hectic years for the franchise. However, the film’s still far in the future since it’s aiming for an April 2025 release. With Jason Momoa as the lead actor, the wait might be well worth it for Minecraft fans.