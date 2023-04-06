Minecraft movie gets new release date and superstar Hollywood lead actor

It’s surprising that it took this long for the immensely popular sandbox game Minecraft to get a movie dedicated to it, but fans of the game and the franchise itself are getting a treat now that the lead actor has been revealed—and so has the release date.

From Legendary Pictures comes a new movie set in the Minecraft universe, starring Hollywood actor Jason Momoa. The movie also got a solid release date of April 4, 2025, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film is still a few years off, but fans are excited that they now know who the lead actor will be and when they can expect to hit the theaters to see it.

This is a big step forward for the movie, which has had trouble getting off the ground since Momoa was announced as one of the cast last year. Now, he’s been identified as the star, and the Minecraft-inspired movie finally has a release date after director roulette consistently left the film without someone to direct it until Napoleon Dynamite director Jared Hess finally took the reins.

Not much has been revealed about the plot of the movie, and considering that Minecraft is a sandbox game with very little story behind it, fans are unsure of how it will be received. So far, the only plot that has been discussed is that the story will center around a teenage girl and a group of adventurers. They’ll need to save the world from the Ender Dragon, which is causing chaos and destruction in the world.

Those looking forward to the film are hoping they’ll now start getting some trailers since the movie seems to be progressing. With two years to go, it’s unlikely fans will get any trailers anytime soon, but at least there is now a solid release date for the Minecraft movie so those interested can stop wondering if the film will ever even see the big screen.