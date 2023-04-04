Is Minecraft Legends on Xbox Game Pass?

A new game to wonder if it's in Xbox Game Pass.

Minecraft is developed by Mojang Studios but is published by Xbox Game Studios, which already indicates that Minecraft Legends will be on Xbox Game Pass.

The new strategy and action spin-off of Minecraft will allow players to lead the inhabitants of the various biomes of the Overworld to protect it against the ravaging piglins of the Nether.

Players will be able to play alone in single player mode, together in an online co-op mode, or even play against each other in an online PvP mode.

But will Xbox Game Pass users be able to download the new game along with the other offerings in the Game Pass library?

Will Minecraft Legends be on Xbox Game Pass?

Yes, the standard version of Minecraft Legends will be available on Xbox Game Pass and is playable on the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and on PC with Windows 10 and 11.

If you already are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass, Minecraft Legends can already be pre-installed so it will be ready to play once it releases on April 18.

You can also pre-order the game on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and Steam.

How long will Minecraft Legends be on Xbox Game Pass?

Since the game is published by Xbox Game Studios, it’s likely that it will be permanently available in the Xbox Game Pass catalog. Minecraft, for example has been included since 2019 and still remains in on offer.

Even the Java and Bedrock Edition for PC has been added to the PC version of Game Pass in November of last year, and Minecraft Dungeons is also available for those who subscribe to the Microsoft service.