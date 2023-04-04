How to pre-order Minecraft Legends

You can guarantee to play the game from day one.

Minecraft Legends is launching on April 18 but fans can already pre-order the game on the available platforms such as Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

This version of Minecraft will explore the strategy and action genres. You’ll be the hero who will lead your allies to save the peaceful lands of the Overworld from ravaging piglins.

You can either play in single-player, combat against your friends in an online PvP, or unite forces with them in an online co-op session. Don’t worry if you play on different platforms, as Minecraft Legends has crossplay.

Where can I pre-order Minecraft Legends?

You can pre-order Minecraft Legends by visiting the official website and clicking on the pre-order button in the top-right of the page or by visiting the specific platform’s website to pre-order the game.

Minecraft Legends will be available on Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and PC through the official website and Steam. The game will also be live from day one on Xbox Game Pass.

There are two versions you can pre-order. The Standard Minecraft Legends for $39.99 and the Minecraft Legends Deluxe Edition for $49.99. The Deluxe Edition includes a Deluxe Skin Pack DLC aside from the base game and launcher.