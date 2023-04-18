How to get iron in Minecraft Legends

Any Minecraft player knows how important gathering resources is, so it’s not too surprising that the action-strategy spinoff Minecraft Legends also tasks players with obtaining precious resources. One of the many unique resources that players will need to stock up on throughout their journey is iron.

Progressing through any gameplay mode in Minecraft Legends is impossible without essential resources. Players must gather them frequently and then utilize them to summon allies, build fortifications, and install movements. All of these features are key across every gameplay mode and players will struggle to do anything without first ensuring they have abundant resources ready to go.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Mojang Studios

While vanilla Minecraft sends players deep underground for valuable resources like iron, Minecraft Legends keeps everything to the Overworld and thus has a different means for gathering materials. Materials are much easier to obtain in Minecraft Legends and iron is no exception, but players will need to know where to look.

Related: Can you equip a custom Minecraft Legends skin?

Where can you find iron in Minecraft Legends?

Iron is an essential resource for spawning mossy golems and grindstone golems. It is also required for constructing powerful structures like the masonry and the protector tower which makes it an important material for players to consistently stock up on.

Players may come across iron in three different biomes. This includes the fatelands biome, the forest biome, and the dry savanna biome, so players should be searching the ground and mountains constantly as they pass through each of these biomes.

Iron is less common than resources like stone and wood but is still a fairly abundant resource that players will generally come across on a regular basis. After locating iron out in the wild, all players need to do to gather the iron is direct their helpful Allays to gather it.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Mojang Studios

Unlike more vibrant resources that can be spotted from far away like redstone and diamond, iron blends in with its surroundings extremely well and usually looks like stone until you are right on top of it. It is very easy to miss because of this which means that all players should examine the ground and mountains carefully when they are passing through one of the biomes that it may spawn within.

Iron can also be obtained from a village chest as long as the village fountain is flowing. Until players unlock the improvement that connects all of the village chests, iron will only be found in specific villages. Hovering over a village while on the map will highlight which materials that village produces for players to collect.