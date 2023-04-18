Can you equip a custom Minecraft Legends skin?

Although Minecraft Legends is marking itself as a very different experience from vanilla Minecraft, it does retain many of the game’s best features like random map generation and iconic mobs. Because of this, players beginning their Minecraft Legends journey will likely wonder whether equipping the same skin they use in Minecraft is possible to do or whether they are able to create a new one.

The ability to design and import your own skin is one of Minecraft’s most beloved features since it allows for complete representation. Considering the sandbox game prides itself on endless creativity and the ability to play however one sees fit, the custom skin system feels like a staple aspect of what makes the blocky game so iconic.

As players begin playing Minecraft Legends they will see a cutscene that features the three Hosts pulling a vanilla Minecraft character into the new world. Following this scene, players will be prompted to select a skin and may be looking to choose their own fully customized option rather than one of the ones that are presented to them.

Can you use a custom skin in Minecraft Legends?

Unfortunately, you cannot design and equip a custom skin for your Minecraft Legends character. Players who are familiar with vanilla Minecraft are likely disappointed by this as the original game allows players the freedom of designing and equipping any skin of their choosing.

Instead, players are presented with 10 different hero skins. There are technically five skin designs with two color variants for each of them that make up the 10 starting options.

Outside of the 10 starting skins that are free to all players, the Minecraft Legends marketplace also offers new designs at the cost of actual money. The special Lost Legends & Myths gameplay mode will feature new adventures on a monthly basis and each adventure will grant a free reward to players that complete it. A hero skin is the first reward, which means that more will likely be released in this matter later on as new adventures debut.

The inability to create and import your own custom skin will oftentimes be a frustrating feature during the PvP gameplay mode. You might have the same skin as one of your teammates, which would be fine, but the situation will quickly become confusing if anyone on the opposing team also has that skin. Your base might be under attack by an enemy and you might not even look twice if the attacking character has the same skin as one of your allies.

Although Minecraft Legends currently has no means of importing a custom skin, it will be receiving new content each month through the Lost Legends & Myths gameplay mode which means that there is at least a small possibility that a future update could introduce the ability to add your own skin.