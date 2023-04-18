Best mounts in Minecraft Legends

There’s a lot of ground to cover in Minecraft Legends, so you’ll always have a trusty mount to take you quickly through the Piglin-infested lands. But while the trusty horse you begin with is reliable, there are certain mounts in the game that you may find more helpful on your adventures.

Mounts aren’t always easy to find in Minecraft Legends, and you might even come across one without looking for it. Some players will specifically go after certain mounts in order to get the best ones early on in the game, while others might get unlucky and not come across any until farther into the game.

Mounts are typically marked by question mark icons on the map, but once you find them, they’ll be marked on the map with a tiny version of each one in case you ever want to return and switch mounts. There’s no real puzzle to taming them, either. Simply go up to the mount and press the interact button to switch to it.

Each mount has different traits that might make it more suitable for your playstyle or the task you have to complete. Below we’ve provided a breakdown on every mount in Minecraft Legends and what it’s best used for.

All mounts and what they do in Minecraft Legends

Horse

The trusty steed you start with is a great all-around mount that players likely won’t switch from for a while. They can sprint indefinitely and move really fast when they get a speed boost. Other than that, there isn’t too much to them. It will serve most players well for most of the game.

Big Beak

This colorful bird resembles a piñata in terms of the colors it has on it, but it’s pretty useful if you’re constantly traversing terrain that is high up in the air. Although the bird is flightless, it can glide from the high ground and will land you safely below. The higher up you start, the farther across the map you can glide.

Brilliant Beetle

Need to climb up somewhere? The Brilliant Beetle is your best sidekick. This little guy can crawl over walls and cliffs, making traversing rough terrain very easy. There are some hidden objects in tall trees in the map sometimes, so players can use the bug to crawl up to the top of it and reach heights no other mount can achieve.

Regal Tiger

Players are most likely to lean towards the Regal Tiger since, aside from the Horse, it’s one of the most versatile mounts in the game with its speed and the way it looks. It is the fastest mount in the game, and there’s just something about the cute way the player sits on it that makes this purple cat desirable.

Mounts can be switched at any time as long as players come across them, so don’t fret if you walk away from one. You can always return to the spot marked on the map and switch it when your movement goals change.