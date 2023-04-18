How to unlock and befriend new mounts in Minecraft Legends

The cinematic world of Minecraft Legends features many unique mobs for players to interact with. One new group of creatures, essential to success in Minecraft Legends, are mounts, which players must locate and recruit before they will aid in battle.

In Minecraft Legends, players are permanently affixed to one of the four available mounts —unlocking them all is important, as each comes with unique benefits and drawbacks.

Image via Mojang Studios

Depending on which mount players have equipped, they might receive a speed boost, be able to navigate tough terrain easier, or even soar through the sky. Because of this, unlocking them all is quite important and one of the first tasks players should take up when they begin their Minecraft Legends journey.

How do you unlock more mounts in Minecraft Legends?

Players can only find and recruit new mounts by exploring the Overworld. Each mount is found in one specific type of biome, but because every map looks different, where exactly they are will look different for each player.

The best way to find each mount is to travel to the biome they call home and search the entire area until a question mark appears on your map. You’ll then want to proceed to walk in the direction of the question mark.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Mojang Studios

As you get closer to the correct location, the question mark will eventually change to an icon representing the mount residing within that biome. Not every question mark indicates a new mount as they can also pertain to other mysteries of the Overworld, like one of the Firsts or a Power Tower, but if you see a creature’s face on your map, you have successfully found one of the mounts.

Once you have located one of the mounts, approach it and a prompt will appear onscreen telling you how you can switch to it. This button will vary by platform but all players will need to hold down the interaction button which is the same one that is used to rally your troops.

How to unlock the Horse mount in Minecraft Legends

Players will automatically begin their Minecraft Legends journey with a Horse, which means they do not need to do anything to unlock it. The Horse is the most reliable and steady of the four mounts players can choose from.

This creature excels on any terrain but has no wings, so it cannot fly as some other mounts can. Overall, it is a sturdy and steady mount, sure to help players claim victory in many battles.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Mojang Studios

How to unlock the Brilliant Beetle mount in Minecraft Legends

The Brilliant Beetle mount calls the jungle biome home, and players can recruit it after finding the small hill they call home within this region. This creature is one of two mounts that possesses the gliding ability.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Mojang Studios

The Brilliant Beetle’s most useful skill is that it can navigate walls and cliffs with ease. It can be tricky and, at times, even impossible to climb over either of these obstacles with other mounts, making the Brilliant Beetle a powerful ally both in battle and exploration.

Many of the Piglin bases that players need to conquer are situated on high mountains and behind impending walls, neither of which is a challenge for players who ride the Brilliant Beetle into battle. The Brilliant Beetle is also the quickest mount for crossing bodies of water.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Mojang Studios

Overall, the Brilliant Beetle might be the most versatile mount of them all, as it can easily cross water, soar through the sky, climb over walls or cliffs, and traverse land at a solid pace. If you’re seeking the most well-rounded mount in Minecraft Legends, you should primarily use this creature.

How to unlock the Big Beak mount in Minecraft Legends

Players will find the Beak Beak mount fluttering around the jagged peaks biome. If you’re looking for a mount that will let you soar through the sky, Big Beak is the one for you.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Mojang Studios

In Overworld exploration, players can climb mountains and soar through the sky for long periods with this creature. In intense Piglin battles, the Big Beak mount excels at helping you strike down from above or quickly fly out of a tricky situation.

The higher players climb with this creature, the longer and farther they can soar. The Big Beak is technically a flightless bird and thus cannot get much height without the help of a hill or mountain, but this creature still possesses the highest jump of all the mounts.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Mojang Studios

How to unlock the Regal Tiger mount in Minecraft Legends

The fastest mount in Minecraft Legends is the Regal Tiger, a purple creature that you can find in the dry savanna biome.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Mojang Studios

If speed is what you need to seize victory, then you’ll want to have this creature at your side in battle. The Regal Tiger is also excellent for swift exploration as traversing the Overworld will be extremely quick and efficient with this mount.

However, there is one massive drawback to the Regal Tiger: it’s not great at jumping, especially compared to the other mounts. This drawback is particularly noticeable when attempting to climb up to high areas or quickly escape a battle.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Mojang Studios

How do you swap mounts in Minecraft Legends?

Once you have unlocked more than one mount, you can swap at any time by visiting a village and physically locating the mount you wish to change to. One of each unlocked mount that is not currently in use will be hanging right by the village fountain.

Additionally, you may switch out your mount by coming across one you have already befriended in the wild. Players will regularly see the mounts hanging around their respective biomes, allowing them to quickly swap their mount without visiting the village.

Can you change the appearance of a mount in Minecraft Legends?

Each mount has a default appearance, but players can gain new looks for these creatures in one of two ways. The first is to purchase them directly from the marketplace store, while the second is to participate in the special Lost Legends gameplay mode.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Mojang Studios

The Lost Legends mode brings new challenges each month and rewards players who complete them. Currently, the active Lost Legends challenge only rewards players with a hero skin, but future challenges may contain new mount skins for players to earn.