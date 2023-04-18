How to get gold in Minecraft Legends

Shining, yellow gold is a fairly rare resource in the original Minecraft, and it’s not the easiest to come across in Minecraft Legends, either. Players looking for it don’t have to look far, but it might take a little bit of effort to obtain it.

Unlike other resources in Minecraft Legends, like stone, iron, and redstone, gold isn’t something players can just go out into the world and find hidden in the ground. There are two ways to get gold, and neither requires a pickaxe.

Gold is used for several tasks in Minecraft Legends, including building structures and spawning golems and mobs. But players likely won’t lack this resource unless they’ve stopped going after Piglin bases.

Where to get gold in Minecraft Legends

There are two ways to get gold in Minecraft Legends, but the methods are related. The first is to destroy certain buildings, like the one pictured below. Some structures within Piglin bases drop gold instead of prismarine when defeated.

The second way is to clear out Piglin outposts and bases. The rewards will show on the map whenever you hover over wherever you want to pillage. Most give both prismarine and gold. Once you defeat the outpost or base, the game will automatically reward you with the gold if you have the space to hold it.

Going after the outposts will be a quick way to get smaller amounts of gold, and the larger bases marked on the map will give more of a reward and likely have more buildings that give gold in them, but players will need to put a lot of time and resources into building an army for that. Attacking smaller outposts with fewer Golems and mobs might be a safer bet than going after large bases to get gold.