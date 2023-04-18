How to get coal in Minecraft Legends

Minecraft Legends features many resources fans know from the original Minecraft. Although they won’t go into a crafting bench, players still need to collect and use resources like coal in their adventures.

Minecraft Legends doesn’t automatically point players in any specific direction when it comes to gathering resources, so unless you’re specifically looking to unlock coal, you won’t find it just by wandering around the world. Minecraft Legends is different from Minecraft when it comes to how and where resources appear on the map.

Related: How to get prismarine in Minecraft Legends

Where to unlock and find coal in Minecraft Legends

Coal is unlocked by heading to the improvements tab and placing down the Gather Coal improvement in an Improvement Hub. Once you’ve placed it down, you can gather coal by sending an Allay to collect it. After that, players need to find the resource in order to gather it. Coal appears in meadows and badlands, which can be found by hovering over the map. As you look at each area of the map, you can see on right-hand side what resources that biome contains.

Image by Dot Esports

Once you make it to one of those biomes, you’ll need to gather the resource like any other by selecting it on the resource gathering hot bar and directing your Allay to mine it for you. As long as you aren’t capped, the Allay will continue to gather coal for you until it’s gone.

Coal unlocks advanced structures that you can place down in your villages and out in the world, and it also spawns Creepers once you’ve got the ability to spawn mobs at will.