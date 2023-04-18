How to get diamond in Minecraft Legends

Diamonds are one of the most sought-after resources in the original Minecraft game, but in Minecraft Legends, it’s far easier to find the resource, and it has far fewer uses. However, players will still need diamonds for certain improvements and uses to help progress them through the game.

Like all other resources in Minecraft Legends, diamond is useful for tasks like upgrading buildings and spawning mobs. Diamond ore is mined from the ground, and players will only use it for a few items, instead of the many crafted items it’s used for in the original game. Diamond isn’t half as hard to find as in vanilla Minecraft either, and isn’t found by chance. Players can specifically go looking for the resource and find it in abundance. When players mine for diamond, they will collect diamond ore. There are no diamonds in the game to collect to craft weapons or items, only the ore itself.

Where to unlock and find diamond in Minecraft Legends

Those who want to start diamond hunting early can do so by unlocking it before any other mid-game resources, such as coal and redstone. All three are obtainable by building the resource’s improvement within the improvement area by the Well of Fates. Once you’ve built that, Allays can gather it and mine it for you.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Mojang

The improvement costs 100 stone and 100 prismarine to build, and it unlocks advanced structures and can spawn skeletons, which are handy for when you need some ranged mobs to take care of the hordes of Piglins you’ll come across. It’s also used to create other improvements, so players will want to ensure they stock up on it when they come across it.

To find diamond out in the world, head to the tundra and jagged peaks biomes. Hovering over the map will show which biomes are where and tell you what resources can be extracted in that area. Players can use the map to easily find the resources they need and build up a stockpile in order to build all of the improvements and spawn all the mobs they’ll require for their playthroughs.