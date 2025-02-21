How to get the free Blood Blaze skin for Human Torch in Marvel Rivals

The second half of season one in Marvel Rivals has begun, introducing new maps, heroes, and a free skin for Human Torch: Blood Blaze.

With season one of Marvel Rivals focused on Dracula taking over New York, the theme of the skin matches others released throughout the season. But unlike those in the battle pass or from the shop, you can obtain the Blood Blaze skin for free.

We’ve got all the details you need to add the Blood Blaze Human Torch skin to your collection.

How to get the Blood Blaze Human Torch skin in Marvel Rivals

Group up. Image via NetEase

Just like Invisible Woman’s Blood Shield skin introduced in the first half of the season, the Blood Blaze Human Torch skin is a free reward offered in competitive mode.

You must reach at least Gold in competitive to earn the Blood Blaze Human Torch skin. You don’t even need to retain your position in Gold until the end of the season either, as the highest rank you achieve counts. For those yet to hit Gold in season one, you can earn the Blood Blaze Human Torch skin and Invisible Woman’s Blood Shield skin. Again, it’s not based on where you finish the season but on the highest rank achieved.

There are no tier drops to competitive in the mid-season update, so you won’t be relegated to a lower tier, meaning there are different unlock requirements for those who have already reached Gold. If you’re already at that rank or higher, play 10 matches of competitive following the mid-season patch to unlock the Blood Blaze Human Torch skin.

Season one is due to end on April 11, so there’s plenty of time to get your games in to climb the rankings for the skin. But make sure you don’t miss out, as the Blood Blaze Human Torch skin is not expected to be available again in the future.

