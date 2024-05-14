Marvel Snap‘s May 2024 season is called A Blink in Time, focusing on its namesake: Blink, who is a powerful mutant who leads a faction that plays a pivotal role in solving problems for different worlds. Her in-game ability reflects this and lets you pull off some nifty combos.

Here are the best Blink decks in Marvel Snap.

Blink abilities in Marvel Snap, explained

Blink is a five-Cost, seven-Power card with the ability that reads, “On Reveal: Swap the last card you played with a higher-Cost card from your deck.” It is a pretty straightforward ability and a bit of a gamble, so be mindful of your sequencing when you use the card.

New card for a new season. Screenshot via Snap.fan

You can get Blink once you purchase the season pass this month for $9.99, or you can get the Premium+ version for $14.99.

Strategy and best combos for Blink decks in Marvel Snap

Blink is a general tech card that can be used in almost any deck in the game. Calling another unit is not a finishing move, but its result may become a game-changer in some instances.

Cards that can give you bonus max energy per turn, such as Electro and Corvus Glaive, synergize well with Blink. Wave can also be used in a deck with Blink, as its On Reveal ability makes all cards cost a maximum of 4 until the end of the next turn. In general, playing a four- or five-Cost card before Blink ensures the best results.

Best Blink decks to play in Marvel Snap

Hela Tribunal

Old but gold. Screenshot via Untapped.gg

Blink is best-used alongside high-Cost cards, so putting it in a classic meta staple Hela Tribunal deck can be an option. Here, the famous combo of Hela, MODOK, and Invisible Woman summoning multiple discarded cards all at once is the key. This is more of a high-risk, high-reward strategy, however, but it can be worth it.

The late-game finishers in this deck are:

Iron Lad (to copy the text of the top card of your deck while keeping its stat line)

Iron Man (to double the current Power of the location where it is placed)

Onslaught (to double all Ongoing effects of cards on the location where you played it)

Red Hulk (to gain extra Power every time your opponent ends their turn with unspent Energy)

The Living Tribunal (to equally distribute your total Power to all three locations)

The Infinaut (a 20-Power card with a drawback ability)

You can add Magik to turn a location to Limbo, extending the game to a turn seven. Jubilee is there to randomly call a card from your deck without the need to pay its corresponding cost.

Electro Sandman Ramp

Using Blink’s effect with cards like Electro and Wave can also win you games. It also works with the old yet reliable Electro Sandman deck, which focuses on forcing you and your opponent to play only one card per turn.

The late-game finishers in this deck are:

Vision (which can move once per turn)

Leader (which copies the highest-Power card your opponent played during the same turn)

Doctor Doom (which creates two five-Power Doombots in each other location)

Odin (which reactivates all On Reveal effects of cards placed in the same location)

Red Hulk (which can gain extra Power if the opponent has unspent Energy at the end of the turn)

Orka (which gains extra Power as long as it is the lone card in its location)

How to counter Blink decks

Blink has an On Reveal effect, so its main counter is Cosmo. The space dog prevents all such effects in the location where it is played. Professor X can also be considered as a counter because of its ability to shut down a location.

