Legends of Runeterra’s next region will be Shurima

Legends of Runeterra’s immediate future has been revealed in today’s “New Year, New League” stream. The next region to be added to the game will be Shurima, Riot announced today.

Similar to Call of the Mountain’s release pattern, the upcoming set will be divided into three different expansions that will have a majority of Shurima-based cards to help the newest region match the number of cards that every other region in the game has. Aside from being similar to Call of the Mountain’s card release schedule, Riot also said it will ramp up the number of cards included outside of the bi-monthly card cycle.

Based on what was teased by Riot, Shurima seems to have mechanics tied to treasure hunting for relics, predicting future outcomes, and even wielding the power of the Ascended.

While new cards and keywords haven’t been shown off yet, it’s expected that the reveal season will be coming soon. In addition to the next confirmed region, the next event teased at the end of the Runeterra portion of the stream will most likely be tied to the Ruined King’s Ruination.

LoR’s February set will be released after the conclusion of the next Seasonal Tournament. The newest set will bring both Shurima and Aphelios to the game.