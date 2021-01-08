Aphelios is Legends of Runeterra’s next champion

Riot Games confirmed today that one of the newest champions being released in Legends of Runeterra’s will be Aphelios. While the set that introduces Shurima will be happening in February, Aphelios’ release will usher in a new way of bringing in more cards to the game. The multi-weapon wielding marksman from League of Legends will be the first Champion specific expansion release that is centered around specific champions.

Posted independently outside of the event reveal stream, Aphelios’ exact card details have been revealed. Aphelios is a three mana 3/3 unit that has a Nightfall ability which creates a Moon Weapon in Hand. In addition to his Nightfall ability, Aphelios can create more Moon Weapons after he played two other cards in hand if you no longer hold a Moon Weapon in hand. Aphelios levels up after you have casted four Moon Weapons.

Aphelios’ level two form gains Quick Attack and +1/+1 in combat stats. In addition to creating a new Moon Weapon when you play two cards within a round, you also create a Moon Weapon during the start of each round.

Aphelios also brings a new phased keyword, while the exact parameters of the Phase keyword are unknown, it can be expected that it will involve premeditating your Moon Weapon choices.

Image via Riot Games.

Aphelios’ weapons have already been revealed. In a similar fashion to his League counterpart, understanding how to best use each weapon and when to swap between them will yield the best results. Each Moon weapon is a two mana Slow Spell which bring a wide array of abilities like a toolbox. The Moon Weapons are as follows:

Calibrum: Deal three damage to a target follower. Phase Severum or Gravitum.

Severum: Give an ally +1/+2 and Lifesteal this round. Phase Gravitum or Infernum.

Gravitum: Stun an enemy. If it’s a follower, Stun it again at the next Round Start. Phase Infernum or Crescendum.

Infernum: Give an ally +2/+1 and Overwhelm this round. Phase Crescendum or Calibrum.

Crescendum: Summon a two cost follower from your deck. If it has Nightfall, activate it. Phase Calibrum or Severum.

Outside of Aphelios himself, his sister Alune can provide Aphelios with additional weapons thanks to a two mana Burst Spell, Gifts from Beyond.

In addition to Aphelios, Riot is adding a champion mastery system for players to flaunt how often they play their champion cards. Even though details for this haven’t been shown off yet, the system may be similar to how League’s champion mastery system is used.

Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games Image via Riot Games

While the new system of champion centered expansions are exciting, it’s unknown how many champion-themed sets will be added outside of the usual bimonthly expansion cycle. At first glance, players may expect these bonus releases to be potentially similar in fashion to the K/DA x LoR crossover event that occurred in October.

Aphelios and Shurima will join LoR next month after the conclusion of the game’s second regional tournament.