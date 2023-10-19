BLG vs. JDG, Gen.G vs. T1 headline regional rematches on day 2 of Worlds 2023 Swiss stage

The 16-team Swiss stage of the 2023 League of Legends World Championship kicked off earlier today with electrifying performances that surprised even the most veteran League fans. But the draft for the second day of the stage promises even more thrilling games as five out of the eight matches will see teams of the same region fight for victory.



With the order being unveiled soon, the second day of Swiss will showcase matches that, although won’t eliminate any teams, will bring them one step closer to securing a spot in the playoffs.

Worlds 2023: 1-0 Swiss Matches

After winning their first game of the competition, eight teams moved to battle other winners to secure a second victory in the Swiss stage. Among them, G2 Esports secured a victory against the LCK fourth seed, KT Rolster, and will tomorrow face LPL’s fourth seed. But besides fighting for a win, in their match against Weibo Gaming, G2 will also have the opportunity to avenge Fnatic, who lost to the LPL team earlier today.

In a highly anticipated matchup, Bilibili Gaming will take on JD Gaming in another of their battle of epic proportions. The two LPL teams have faced each other seven times this year, including at the MSI Finals in London, with JDG emerging victorious each time. JDG is inching closer to completing the first-ever Golden Road in LoL esports history while BLG will fight tooth and nail to put an end to JDG reign on the Rift.

Another regional showdown will feature GenG squaring off against T1 on their home turf. The competition will be fierce as these two Korean giants look to climb closer to the Summoners Cup. And let’s not forget LNG, who will go head-to-head with Cloud9, promising an intriguing clash between the LPL and LCS representatives.

Worlds 2023: 0-1 Swiss Matches

On the other side of the scoreboard, where teams that suffered defeats today are looking for redemption, there are some equally compelling matchups fans can look forward to. Team Liquid, who came close to defeating T1 in the Swiss’ first match, will face off against LCS’s first seed, NRG—an all-LCS battle fans cannot miss. Additionally, another full LCK clash is on the horizon with DPlus Kia taking on KT Rolster in yet another regional showdown.

Furthermore, in a European face-off, LEC’s fourth seed Team BDS will challenge the region’s third seed MAD Lions in a Spring Split Finals rematch. Lastly, LEC’s second seed, Fnatic, will fight to clutch a victory with GAM Esports, sole representatives from Vietnam. Tune in on lolesports.com and sign in with your Riot Games Account to watch matches and gain in-game rewards.



