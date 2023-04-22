Against all odds: Elyoya wills MAD Lions to a LEC Spring Finals date with Team BDS

Not many people trusted MAD Lions after their first few series in the 2023 LEC Spring Split group stage, and doubts continued as the popular League of Legends team stumbled into the playoffs—and yet, they booked their ticket to the LEC Spring Finals at the expense of Vitality.

Throughout the series today, April 22, MAD Lions showed great composure and confidence, taking multiple fights and not shying away from any skirmishes in the early stages of the game.

They also showcased incredible teamfighting prowess as a unit, whether it was Zdravets “Hylissang” Galabov finding a perfect angle on Nautilus, Kim “Chasy” Dong-hyeon flashing in with a five-man Kennen ultimate, or Javier “Elyoya” Prades Batalla taking over the jungle with well-timed ganks and fearless engages with Vi and Lee Sin.

The 23-year-old won Player of the Series honors for his efforts after leading his team with 14 kills, 35 assists, and only five deaths over the four games played. He has also been very vocal about MAD Lions’ possible road to the 2023 Mid-Season Invitational, and how he wants to earn their place at the tournament instead of simply receiving it through championship points.

Elyoya isn’t the only player that has stepped up in this run to the finals, though. Matyáš “Carzzy” Orság has been playing a lot more aggressively over the past two series, and Hylissang has been finding his groove on engage champions once again. Chasy has dominated his opposing laners, and Yasin “Nisqy” Dinçer has also jumped up as a major carry threat from the mid lane.

Related: How Crownie used late-game carries to send BDS to their first LEC final

They will, however, have to use this momentum to power themselves against BDS, who have cemented themselves as the best team in the league. The roster hasn’t lost a single game since the second week of the regular season, and has been one of the strongest teamfighting rosters in Europe at the moment.

Catch all of the action when MAD Lions and BDS collide tomorrow at 11am CT.