2024 LEC roster tracker: All confirmed and reported player moves

Although the 2023 competitive season did not end the way European League of Legends fans wanted, the LEC is already in full swing when it comes to the offseason and the various player moves that teams are completing ahead of the new year.
From new superteams, fresh faces, and new teams looking to make an impact in their first season in the league, the 2024 LEC season will be one of the most exciting seasons to watch as a fan or analyst. Some organizations wish to rewrite their fortunes after falling short of expectations, others aim to remain dominant with even stronger players, while some are trying to surprise with a Cinderella story of their own.
Over the next weeks, supporters from around the world will wait for posts from their favorite esports journalists as rumors and speculation continue to fly across the community, until each team confirms their rosters on their own time.
Here are all of the reported and official roster moves of the 2024 LEC offseason.
All confirmed and reported LEC player moves
Excel Esports
- Oct 26: EMEA mid lane prospect Adam “Jackies” Jeřábek is reportedly joining Excel Esports for 2024.
Fnatic
- Oct. 12: Rekkles officially parts ways with Fnatic, becomes free agent and roleswaps to support.
G2 Esports
- G2 Esports confirms that the entire 2023 roster will be remaining with the organization.
Karmine Corp
- Oct. 18: Karmine Corp officially joins the LEC for 2024.
- Oct. 31: Veteran jungler Cinkrof reveals that he “most likely” won’t be playing on Karmine Corp’s LEC roster.
KOI
- Sept. 12: Superstar mid laner Larssen reportedly signs four-year contract extension with KOI.
- Nov. 3: Ibai Llanos, KOI parts ways with Infinite Reality, while Ibai retains ownership of KOI brand.
MAD Lions
- Oct. 27: MAD Lions allows all LoL staff and players to explore options for 2024.
- Oct. 28: Former Movistar Riders coach Tomás “Melzhet” Campelos Fernández is reportedly joining MAD as the new head coach of the LoL division.
- Nov. 3: EMEA prospects Supa and Alvaro are reportedly joining MAD Lions as the team’s new bottom lane duo.
- Nov. 8: MAD Lions reportedly signs Elyoya to three-year extension.
SK Gaming
- Nov. 1: Rookie jungler Isma is reportedly joining SK Gaming for the 2024 season.
Team BDS
- Nov. 2: BDS is reportedly parting ways with veteran AD carry Juš “Crownie” Marušič.
Team Heretics
- Oct. 27: Superstar LEC support Kaiser is reportedly joining Heretics’ starting lineup.
- Nov. 7: Perkz and Wunder are reportedly joining Heretics in an exciting reunion with former G2 teammate, Jankos.
Team Vitality
- Oct 23: Perkz reportedly parts ways with Vitality, making him a free agent.