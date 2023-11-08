2024 LEC roster tracker: All confirmed and reported player moves

Although the 2023 competitive season did not end the way European League of Legends fans wanted, the LEC is already in full swing when it comes to the offseason and the various player moves that teams are completing ahead of the new year.

From new superteams, fresh faces, and new teams looking to make an impact in their first season in the league, the 2024 LEC season will be one of the most exciting seasons to watch as a fan or analyst. Some organizations wish to rewrite their fortunes after falling short of expectations, others aim to remain dominant with even stronger players, while some are trying to surprise with a Cinderella story of their own.

Over the next weeks, supporters from around the world will wait for posts from their favorite esports journalists as rumors and speculation continue to fly across the community, until each team confirms their rosters on their own time.

Here are all of the reported and official roster moves of the 2024 LEC offseason.

Excel Esports

Oct 26: EMEA mid lane prospect Adam “Jackies” Jeřábek is reportedly joining Excel Esports for 2024.

Fnatic

Oct. 12: Rekkles officially parts ways with Fnatic, becomes free agent and roleswaps to support.

G2 Esports

G2 Esports confirms that the entire 2023 roster will be remaining with the organization.

Karmine Corp

Oct. 18: Karmine Corp officially joins the LEC for 2024.

Oct. 31: Veteran jungler Cinkrof reveals that he “most likely” won’t be playing on Karmine Corp’s LEC roster.

KOI

MAD Lions

SK Gaming

Nov. 1: Rookie jungler Isma is reportedly joining SK Gaming for the 2024 season.

Team BDS

Nov. 2: BDS is reportedly parting ways with veteran AD carry Juš “Crownie” Marušič.

Team Heretics

Team Vitality