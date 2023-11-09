After weeks of confusion, Larssen is just re-signing with the same LEC team

Much-wanted LEC free agent Emil ‘Larssen’ Larsson has reportedly decided to stay on the exact same League of Legends team, Infinity Reality’s competition roster, after weeks of rumors he would be leaving.

With only four teams left at the League 2023 World Championship, the rest are making bold changes in preparation for the 2024 season, with ‘musical chairs’ playing out across the leagues.

One key element in the EMEA region was Larssen. Rumors had him talking to other rosters, with plenty interested in his services. According to those within the scene, where he landed was a big sticking point for a lot of the shuffle; and today he has ended that by renewing his contract with Infinity Reality (formerly KOI), as first reported by Sheep Esports.

2023 wasn’t the best year for KOI’s League team, as they started the year strong by running third in the LEC Winter playoffs, but everything went downhill quite quickly from there.

The roster eventually came in eighth place in the LEC Summer Groups and the Summer Season, sixth in Spring Groups, and seventh in the Spring and Winter Seasons. They then had to watch G2, Fnatic, MAD Lions, and Team BDS go to Worlds.

While the team may be keeping its star mid laner, it’s hard to say who else will remain on the team and who will leave after KOI and Infinite Reality dissolved their partnership on Nov. 3.

Along with Larssen, two of the ex-KOI roster’s starting team members, Geun-seon ‘Malrang’ Kim (jungler) and Hendrik ‘Advienne’ Reijenga (support), are also coming up to the end of their contracts on Nov. 20, according to the League Esports Global Contracts Database. Whether they stay or look for other opportunities is yet to be confirmed.

Although Larssen is set to remain with Infinite Reality in 2024, the LEC team has many more decisions to make, including the remaining starting roster and how they will proceed as a brand in 2024.

With mega-star streamer Ibai keeping the rights to his KOI branding, it’s relatively likely Infinite Reality will return to their original League branding, Rogue.