KOI co-founder Ibai reportedly leaving parent company for ‘new project’

Greener pastures for one of the biggest names in the scene.

After another lackluster season in the LEC, one of the biggest names in esports might be setting his sights on new ambitions soon.

Popular content creator and KOI co-owner Ibai Llanos is reportedly parting ways with Infinite Reality, according to esports reporter Alejandro Gomis. The 27-year-old is also reportedly in the process of creating “a new project” he will be focusing on once his departure is announced, although he is still supposedly the owner of the KOI brand.

Infinite Reality is the company Ibai and fellow KOI co-owner Gerard Piqué joined when the team merged with Rogue for the 2023 League of Legends season. KOI’s addition to the LEC once brought an immense amount of hype to the league, but since then, the organization has failed to reach the hefty expectations set upon them across the entire year.

These expectations were also placed upon KOI’s shoulders due to the star power the team had at hand, since they acquired a Rogue roster just coming off of an LEC championship during the 2022 Summer Split. They were also the only Western team to qualify for the playoffs at the World Championship, giving fans even more credence to their firepower.

From the LEC Winter Split onward, however, KOI struggled to break into the upper echelon of the league, with multiple early playoff exits and questionable abilities against lower-tier competition. Their constant stumbles have left the KOI faithful with more disappointment than ever, and now, it looks like the face of the franchise might be leaving for greener pastures.

There have also been reports stating Infinite Reality has been dealing with financial issues that have supposedly delayed payments for content creators, players, and KOI’s LEC license. Ibai was reportedly forced to use up to three million euros of his own money to pay the affected individuals, along with paying for the team’s Academy gaming house.