G2 confirms LoL roster for 2024 LEC season

After a disappointing end to the competitive year, G2 Esports’ League of Legends division is locked, loaded, and ready to avenge itself in 2024.

The perennial LEC champions confirmed its starting roster for next year in a social media post today simply captioned “Farewell, Caps,” featuring a video that had the superstar mid laner speaking to G2 fans. The video caught many different people in the League esports community by surprise and made some fans believe the iconic star was leaving the organization—but it ended up being a ruse.

At the end of the video, Caps revealed he is heading away for vacation during the offseason and that he and the rest of the current starting roster will be running it back for 2024. As a result, G2 will not be too busy during this offseason since the org is sticking with one of the best rosters in the region: BrokeBlade, Yike, Caps, Hans Sama, and Mikyx.

Over the years, G2 has maintained a strong reputation in the international League scene. The team looked exceptionally strong at the end of the 2023 Season Finals after beating Fnatic in a well-fought four-game series. They were considered by many to be one of the few teams that could challenge Eastern squads at the 2023 World Championship and were heralded as Europe’s best hope once more.

At Worlds, G2 started off the tournament on the right foot, with the roster sweeping through their first two games against Dplus KIA and Weibo Gaming. After these two wins, however, they stumbled against Gen.G in back-to-back games and suffered their most-lopsided loss of the year against the LCS’ first seed, NRG Esports.

Following this massive upset, G2’s momentum was completely broken and their tournament run ended with an unceremonious loss to Bilibili Gaming. It was a stunning fall from grace that took fans and analysts alike by surprise. But within the team, it is clear they all have unfinished business to take care of on the international stage in 2024.