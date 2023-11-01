Karmine Corp’s LoL division might not bring key player from LFL roster to LEC

French League of Legends fans are rejoicing Karmine Corp finally joining the LEC, but amid the momentous occasion that was long in the making, the organization may have decided to leave behind one of its key LFL players members.

Veteran jungler Jakub “Cinkrof” Rokicki revealed on social media today he “most likely” won’t be joining Karmine Corp’s LEC roster for 2024. The 26-year-old explained to fans that although there is still a small chance he will be called up to the league, he isn’t completely sure what the future holds for his career.

He is hopeful he’ll continue to compete for Karmine Corp’s LFL roster alongside his teammate and highly-touted EMEA prospect, Caliste “Caliste” Henry-Hennebert. If he does find a deal to stay with the Blue Wall, he can continue to show off his strengths to the world through the EMEA Masters circuit with one of the most popular teams in the region.

Most likely I will not be a part of KC LEC roster next year and I just wanted to write this here because many of you asking me this and it gets to the point that it's just annoying to answer every time, so wanted to make it clear here. Obviously there is still chance but really… — Cinkrof (@Cinkroflol) October 31, 2023

“Obviously, I feel confident in myself playing in LEC,” he told KC fans. “I know [the year with Team BDS] was a disaster, but I didn’t feel like I was getting gapped. I think I can contribute a lot to the team, so my main goal is to be [in the LEC] one day again.”

Throughout the 2023 Summer Split, Cinkrof was one of the best junglers in the league. He had top-tier early-game stats, with the highest KDA and the most assists of any LFL jungler, according to Oracle’s Elixir. He might not be a hard-carry League player like other well-known stars in the LEC, but he was a lynchpin to his team’s success throughout 2023.

Cinkrof’s stats were also a testament to his supportive playstyle. Throughout the season, he was a catalyst for his team’s success, helping set up teamfights and ganks on picks like Rell, Maokai, Sejuani, and Poppy.

Ultimately, the jungle was an important piece to Karmine Corp’s rise to yet another League EMEA Masters championship this past summer.