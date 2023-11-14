Superstar LEC support confirms he doesn’t have a starting spot for 2024 Winter Split

After a roller coaster year with Fnatic, one of Europe’s top supports said today he has not found a new League of Legends team for 2024 and will not be starting in the upcoming LEC Winter Split.

Fnatic support Adrian “Trymbi” Trybus admitted today he was “surprised” at how the offseason went for him, especially after only gaining permission to explore options in free agency after most teams had already locked in their starting rosters for the new year. He claimed, however, that he was told by Fnatic management that the org wished to continue working together and that he was a “high priority.”

“This is all very new and surprising news, but since the long seasons and non-stop competing in the last years, having a few weeks for myself will do me good,” Trymbi said in his statement. “I have time to get into routines I used to have, and failed to do throughout the year. This year gave me a lot of lessons, and I will use the time now to grow from them to be back on top of my game.”

Trymbi has been a starting LEC talent since he entered the league with Rogue at the end of 2020, where they went on to finish as a top-three roster in the LEC in their debut year. Since joining the league, the 23-year-old hasn’t missed a World Championship but hasn’t found much success at the tournament yet.

He has also only won a single LEC trophy during his career. But next year, he’ll be hungry to return to the big stage. Trymbi has shown that his presence can help elevate a team to new heights, as seen by his quick stint with Fnatic as he joined in the summer to help push them to Worlds once more.

During the 2023 LEC Summer Split, for example, he had the highest KDA and the second-highest kill participation percentage of any support player in the league, according to Oracle’s Elixir. He frequents heavy engage supports like Alistar, Nautilus, and Rakan, although he can also play more utility-based picks to help the team.