Perkz and Wunder reportedly reuniting with Jankos at Team Heretics

Wunder, Perkz, and Jankos, all of whom formed the core of the LEC’s legendary G2 Esports roster, are reportedly reuniting on Team Heretics’ roster next season.

As the year has come to a close for many League of Legends teams who either didn’t make it to Worlds 2023 or were eventually knocked out, teams and players are looking at roster changes and how they want to attack 2024’s campaign.

Team Heretics, a Spanish team from the LEC, did not make it to the 2023 League Worlds Championship and is looking to make changes. Although the organization has yet to announce anything officially, according to reports from Sheep Esports today, Heretics has pounced on several ex-G2 free agents.

The trio—Perkz, Wunder, and Jankos— first became teammates under the famed G2 Esports banner at the end of 2017. In the following two years, they (along with Caps and Mikyx) finished first in the LEC four times, ran second at Worlds, and won the Mid-Season Invitational in 2019.

Following that era of success, Perkz was traded to Cloud9 then joined Team Vitality and Wunder eventually ended up playing for the org’s arch-rivals Fnatic in Europe.

Not only is there a long history between the trio, but they also have a history of performing well together at both the LEC and Worlds stages. If these reports are accurate, Heretics has its jungler, top laner, and mid laner locked for 2024.

Dot Esports has not yet heard what this means for incumbent Heretics top laner Shunsuke ‘Evi’ Murase or mid lane Vincent ‘Vetheo’ Berrié. There has also been little news on whether bot lane combo Flakked and Mersa, will remain. However, their Team Heretics contracts are still active and aren’t expected to expire until the end of 2024, according to the League Esports Global Contract Database.

The 2024 LEC season is expected to begin late in January next year.