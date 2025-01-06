Paris Saint-Germain says au revoir to LoL esports partnership 

Global sports franchise Paris Saint-Germain has left the League of Legends scene, going its separate ways with Talon Esports—but both organizations are open to collaborating in the future if the “right opportunities arise.”

Recommended Videos

After over four years in the League space, PSG is officially ending its partnership with LCP organization Talon. The collaboration oversaw a new era in the region with multiple domestic trophies and the occasional respectable performance on the international stage, most noticeably a top-four finish at the 2021 Mid-Season Invitational.

TALON and Paris Saint-Germain Esports:

Conclusion of League of Legends Partnership



(Don't panic, still in LCP and still making memes😏) pic.twitter.com/sxvpQOqNaL — TALON LOL (@talonesportslol) January 5, 2025

According to the press release from Talon, this was a mutual decision that “reflects the evolving priorities and strategies of both organizations.” But this isn’t entirely the end of the PSG x Talon collaboration, as both organizations are still paired in Rainbow Six Siege; it’s just the League program that will conclude.

For Talon fans panicking about what the future lies for their favorite team, don’t worry. Talon confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that it will still participate in the new League of Legends Championship Pacific league (LCP), which kicks off on Jan. 17.

PSG will be remembered for a long time in LoL esports. Photo via Talon on X

Talon has put together a strong roster to continue its dominance in the new LCP league. One of its biggest challenges was replacing household name Huang “Maple” Yi-Tang, who announced his retirement this offseason. In came Chu “FoFo” Chun-Lan, a vastly experienced mid laner from the LPL. Another big addition is Hung “Karsa” Hao-Hsuan, a player who made his name alongside Maple back on the famous Flash Wolves roster.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy