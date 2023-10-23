Team Vitality reportedly letting go of Perkz early

He signed until the end of the 2024 season.

Team Vitality is reportedly parting ways with League of Legends mid laner Luka “Perkz” Perković and promoting academy jungler Kacper “Daglas” Dagiel to its main roster.

According to esports outlet Blix on Oct. 22, Team Vitality is looking to rebuild its LEC roster ahead of the 2024 season.

Sources: Team Vitality 🇫🇷 has reached a verbal agreement with Perkz 🇭🇷 to part ways.



— Alejandro Gomis (@anonimotum) October 22, 2023

Perkz joined the team in December 2021 after a year in North America with Cloud9. He’s one of the most-renowned mid laners in the LEC, with eight regional titles under his belt and a Worlds final appearance in 2019.

The Croatian player was signed until the end of the 2024 season. He’s being let go early and will likely play under new colors next year.

Blix also reported a roster overhaul was in talks for Team Vitality, which would hint at further changes during the offseason.

Academy jungler Daglas is reportedly being promoted to the main roster for next year. He turns 18 on Oct. 23, making him eligible.

He already stepped onto the LEC stage for the first time in the 2023 season to help the team qualify for Summer Groups, from July 1 to 3. The team, however, lost all three matches and ended at the bottom of the rankings, despite earning third place in the Spring Playoffs.

Team Vitality has yet to confirm any of these roster changes.

