Vitality reportedly fielding rookie jungler after dreadful start to LEC Summer

Vitality are reportedly looking to turn their awful start to the 2023 LEC Summer Season around by bringing a rookie to the League of Legends roster.

The organization will be fielding 17-year-old Vitality.Bee jungler Kacper “Daglas” Dagiel in the last week of the 2023 LEC Summer Season, according to LEC Wooloo and Eros. This would mean Zhou “Bo” Yang-Bo would be left on the bench.

Daglas will also reportedly play for Vitality.Bee on June 29. If he helps the main roster qualify for the 2023 LEC Summer Groups, it remains to be seen who will take his place in the academy roster.

Daglas has no experience in the LEC whatsoever, having been active in the ERL since January 2022, according to Leaguepedia. But looking at Vitality’s dire results so far this split, it’s all but surprising to see them try to mix things up with a new face.

Vitality are in last place in the LEC with just one win. With only three best-of-ones left to finish the 2023 LEC Summer Season, Vitality must pick up some wins in the upcoming week of the competition. They will be facing Excel, KOI, and Team BDS during the weekend.

Daglas hasn’t been a shining star for Vitality.Bee this season, recording only a 67.1 percent kill participation in the 2023 LFL Summer Split, the second-worst record out of all junglers, according to Oracle’s Elixir. Bo has also produced disappointing results so far, picking up the worst KDA for junglers in the 2023 LEC Summer Season with an abysmal 1.1 ratio.

The 2023 LEC Summer Season returns on Saturday, July 1.

