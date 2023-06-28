Clid ruled out of HLE’s LCK matchday roster after sexual harassment allegations

Clid will not take to the Rift in the LCK in the interim.

LCK jungler Kim “Clid” Tae-min will not take to the Rift for Hanwha Life Esports in their match against Dplus KIA later today, following multiple allegations of sexual harassment that surfaced on June 27.

Substitute Jo “Grizzly” Seung-hoon will make his LCK debut at the expense of Clid, according to KORIZON. While neither the LCK nor HLE has publicly addressed Clid’s absence at this time, it is undoubtedly in response to the allegations leveled at the HLE starter.

Clid has yet to personally respond to claims he sexually harassed two fans online, but in his place, his agency Shadow Corporation issued a statement in which it “sincerely apologizes” on behalf of its client and his actions.

안녕하세요. 쉐도우 코퍼레이션입니다.



클리드 선수를 대변해서 입장문을 발표합니다.

시즌 중 여러분께 못난 모습을 보여드린 점 진심으로 죄송합니다. 최대한 사실확인 후 정확하게 말씀드리고자 시간이 지체되어 더욱 송구스럽습니다.

그러는 중에 사실과 다른 내용들까지 무분별하게 온라인에… pic.twitter.com/LL3MZDqF52 — Shadow Corporation (eSports Agency, Valorant Team) (@ShadowCorpAgent) June 28, 2023

The agency, however, will not be taking any action against Clid, who was accused of sexual harassment by two fans on June 27. The victims allege Clid sent them explicit messages via the Korean messaging app KakaoTalk as well as Facebook, and while the parties never met in person according to the agency’s statement, the messages shared were disturbing in nature.

The messages, posted first by “seoyeon67206575” on Twitter, included remarks sexual in nature, as well as demands to respond. After telling the player to cut out the messages, Clid backtracked claiming he was using such terms in affection.

A second victim called “erica_ahri” on Twitter posted her own screenshots of similar messages received via Facebook in January 2022, during which she was reportedly underage at the time—which Clid is claimed to have knowledge of.

According to a report from E-Focus.kr and via a tweet directly, seoyeon67206575 reached out to HLE directly to inform the organization of the harassment and to seek compensation for mental damages but received no response.

At this time, it is unclear how long Clid will remain sidelined from HLE. The team are set to play Dplus KIA later today, with their following match against Gen.G set for July 2.

Dot Esports has reached out to HLE but has not received a comment at the time of publication.

