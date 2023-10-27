Superstar LEC support Kaiser reportedly joining Team Heretics for 2024

After one of the worst finishes of their League of Legends career this season, one of the best players in Europe might be heading for greener pastures next year.

Veteran support Kaiser is reportedly joining Team Heretics for next year, according to esports journalist Alejandro Gomis. If this move is locked in, the 24-year-old could be joining Victor “Flakked” Lirola Tortosa in the bottom lane to help add more firepower to the team’s roster for 2024.

Sources: Kaiser 🇩🇪 has reached a verbal agreement with Team Heretics 🇪🇸 to be the LEC support.



Read on @blix_gg ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/zDo0TcuBwc — Alejandro Gomis (@anonimotum) October 27, 2023

In Heretics’ inaugural year in the LEC, the team struggled to find consistency with its roster, and as a result, their performances were relatively unsteady as well. They swapped out multiple players throughout the season—including their bottom lane and mid laner—but suffered early exits during the first two splits of the year.

Their best performance came during the 2023 Summer Split when they finished as the fourth-best team in the regular season after adding Flakked and former Rookie of the Split, Vincent “Vetheo” Berrié. They were eventually eliminated by Fnatic in the playoffs, but the amount that Heretics improved after finding the right pieces for its lineup gave fans hope for a better start in the new year.

Should Kaiser join Heretics this offseason, he could bolster the team with his aggressive playmaking skills and veteran game knowledge, transforming the squad into a sleeper contender pick for the LEC championship next winter. Jankos and Kaiser would be great voices for the younger players to follow, while Vetheo and Flakked could continue to build upon their skills as they aim to break into the upper echelon of the league. Evi has been criticized by multiple people after a lackluster LEC debut, but he could turn a new chapter in his career after spending enough time in the region.

It is, however, not known if Heretics will part ways with any other players on its roster, though its four remaining starters are under contract until November 2024, according to the League global contract database.

About the author