Arcane season 2 soundtrack: All songs in LoL’s Netflix series

Arcane is back in full swing. The first act of the second season was released on Nov. 9, exciting both League of Legends and the series fans worldwide. The show excels in numerous feats, and its stellar soundtrack is one of them.

After the first season, fans had high hopes for Arcane. One of the aspects that stood out for many was its soundtrack, which featured artists like Imagine Dragons, Pusha T, and Denzel Curry. The second season lives up to the expectations.

In fact, the list of songs included in Arcane’s second season is almost twice as big as the first one’s (20 to 12). And when artists like Linkin Park’s Mark Shinoda and Emily Armstrong or Twenty One Pilots contribute, it’s impossible to sound bad. We haven’t yet heard the whole album, since the two thirds of it will be released after act two and three go live in November. However, we already know who creates it. Without further ado, here’s the full soundtrack of Arcane’s season two.

Arcane season two soundtrack: full list

Heavy Is the Crown – Mike Shinoda, Emily Armstrong

I Can’t Hear It Now – Freya Ridings

Sucker – Marcus King

Renegade (We Never Run) – Stefflon Don, Raja Kumari feat Jarina De Marco

Hellfire – Fever 333

To Ashes and Blood – Woodkid

Paint the Town Blue – Ashnikko

Remember Me (Intro) – d4vd

Remember Me – d4vd

Cocktail Molotov – ZAND

What Have They Done to Us – Mako, Grey

Rebel Heart – Djerv

The Beast – Misha Mansoor

Spin the Wheel – Mick Wingert

Ma Meilleure Ennemie – Stromae, Pomme

Fantastic – King Princess

The Line – Twenty One Pilots

Blood Sweat & Tears – Sheryl Lee Ralph

Come Play – Stray Kids, Young Miko, Tom Morello

Wasteland – Royal & the Serpent

Enemy with JID (Opening Title version) – Imagine Dragons feat JID

Prior to the release of act one of the second season, Netflix shared a music video for “Blood, Sweat & Tears.” The song is sang by Sheryl Lee Ralph, an American actress and singer who you may know from Abbott Elementary, where she’s a part of the main cast, or from multiple DC Animated Films, where she voiced a few characters.

The video is also focused on a pivotal character from Arcane, Ambessa Medarda. It shows her losing her innocence after experiencing the horrors of war. Other League characters also appear in the video, including Pantheon and Kindred, which opens doors for further interpretation.

Arcane season one soundtrack: full list

Sheryl Lee Ralph isn’t the only music video inspired by Arcane. This trend was started by Imagine Dragons, who produced “Enemy”. The song is used in the opening credits of each episode of the show, and immediately became a hit worldwide. At the time of writing, it has 413 views on YouTube alone.

Naturally, Enemy was a part of a much broader soundtrack, which, like we mentioned, was composed of 12 songs. You can find the full list below.

Enemy – Imagine Dragons feat JID

Playground – Bea Miller

Our Love – Curtis Harding and Jazmine Sullivan

Goodbye – Ramsey

Get Jinxed! – Agnete Kjølsrud (Djerv)

Dirty Little Animals – Bones UK

Guns For Hire – Woodkid

Misfit Toys – Pusha T, Mako

Dynasties & Dystopia – Denzel Curry, Gizzle, Bren Joy

Snakes – Pvris, Miyavi

When Everything Went Wrong – Fantastic Negrito

What Could Have Been – Sting feat Ray Chen

When will the full soundtrack of Arcane season 2 go live?

Fortunately, the wait isn’t long enough. As expected, the full soundtrack is scheduled to launch on Nov 23., the day when the third and final act of the second season and the series will arrive as well. If you’re a Spotify user, you can add the album to your waitlist, so you’ll be notified once it goes live.

When it comes to the score of Arcane season two, it’s also available on platforms like Spotify. Simultaneously, it releases identically like the soundtrack—meaning the second and third volume will drop with the arrival of second and third acts.

