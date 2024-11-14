Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
evelynn licking her lips
Image via Riot Games
Category:
League of Legends

Which LoL champion says ‘Behind every mask… is another mask’?

Need some help? We have the answer to the Nov. 14 LoLdle quote.
Image of Jerome Heath
Jerome Heath
|

Published: Nov 14, 2024 04:37 am

Struggling with today’s LoLdle quote? As usual, we’re here to help you. Read on for the Nov. 14 LoLdle quote answer.

Recommended Videos

Who says “Behind every mask… is another mask” in LoL?

one shot jhin loldle answer
Easy! Screenshot by Dot Esports

The LoLdle quote for Nov. 14 is, “Behind every mask… is another mask.” The League champion who says this line is Jhin. You know, the criminal psychopath who going around murdering people while wearing a mask?

I one-shot this LoLdle quote because I distinctly remember Jhin saying it. Over 48,000 other people got the answer right, too, so it looks like it was an easy one. As far as I know, Jhin is the only champion who wears a mask. Who else could it be? But you never know with LoLdle—yesterday’s quote didn’t sound like something K’Sante would say.

I’m a big Jhin fan. I love his unique playstyle and his overall aesthetic. I feel like a badass whenever I play him. Right now, he’s faring pretty well in solo queue. According to stats site U.GG, the miticulus murderer has a 51 percent win rate. This makes him S-tier and one of the best champions in Patch 14.22. In other words, now is the time to play him before he gets inevitably nerfed. Other champions performing well in the bot lane include Swain, Nilah, and Ziggs, but they’re nowhere near as cool as Jhin.

Stay tuned for new LoLdle action. Return to Dot Esports tomorrow for the answer.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Jerome Heath
Jerome Heath
Senior editor at Dot Esports. Jerome has been in and around the gaming industry for the last eight years, and he's not going anywhere anytime soon.
twitter