Which LoL champion says ‘Behind every mask… is another mask’?

Struggling with today’s LoLdle quote? As usual, we’re here to help you. Read on for the Nov. 14 LoLdle quote answer.

Who says “Behind every mask… is another mask” in LoL?

Easy! Screenshot by Dot Esports

The LoLdle quote for Nov. 14 is, “Behind every mask… is another mask.” The League champion who says this line is Jhin. You know, the criminal psychopath who going around murdering people while wearing a mask?

I one-shot this LoLdle quote because I distinctly remember Jhin saying it. Over 48,000 other people got the answer right, too, so it looks like it was an easy one. As far as I know, Jhin is the only champion who wears a mask. Who else could it be? But you never know with LoLdle—yesterday’s quote didn’t sound like something K’Sante would say.

I’m a big Jhin fan. I love his unique playstyle and his overall aesthetic. I feel like a badass whenever I play him. Right now, he’s faring pretty well in solo queue. According to stats site U.GG, the miticulus murderer has a 51 percent win rate. This makes him S-tier and one of the best champions in Patch 14.22. In other words, now is the time to play him before he gets inevitably nerfed. Other champions performing well in the bot lane include Swain, Nilah, and Ziggs, but they’re nowhere near as cool as Jhin.

